Virginia State University shooting: Five injured, one critically, say reports

Virginia State University shooting updates: The four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the university said. All five were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 15, 2026 06:46 PM IST
The university remains on lockdown as Virginia State University Police and Chesterfield County Police investigate the shooting.The university remains on lockdown as Virginia State University Police and Chesterfield County Police investigate the shooting. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A shooting at Virginia State University left five people injured, including one critically, and prompted a campus lockdown early Saturday, local media reported, citing university officials.

The four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the university said. All five were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the reports added.

The shooting happened near the university’s Quad Annexes on Boisseau Street. Officers responded at around 1:30 a.m. local time to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street, where they found five people who had been shot outside VSU residence halls, according to the university.

What happened at Virginia State University?

Virginia State University said the shooting involved multiple suspects. What led to the shooting was not immediately clear, and authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or announced arrests.

The university initially placed the campus on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted, and normal access to campus may resume, officials said.

 

A significant law enforcement presence remained on campus as authorities investigated the shooting.

Who is investigating the shooting?

Chesterfield County Police are leading the investigation, with assistance from Virginia State University Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Story continues below this ad

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact:

  • Chesterfield County Police: 804-748-1251
  • Crime Solvers: 804-748-0660
  • VSU Police: 804-524-5411

The investigation was underway, and authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the shooting.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments