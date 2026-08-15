Virginia State University shooting: Five injured, one critically, say reports

The university remains on lockdown as Virginia State University Police and Chesterfield County Police investigate the shooting. (AI-generated image)

A shooting at Virginia State University left five people injured, including one critically, and prompted a campus lockdown early Saturday, local media reported, citing university officials.

The four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the university said. All five were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the reports added.

The shooting happened near the university’s Quad Annexes on Boisseau Street. Officers responded at around 1:30 a.m. local time to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street, where they found five people who had been shot outside VSU residence halls, according to the university.

What happened at Virginia State University?

Virginia State University said the shooting involved multiple suspects. What led to the shooting was not immediately clear, and authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or announced arrests.