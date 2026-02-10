Video: Plane crash lands onto busy road in US’ Georgia, hitting multiple cars

Bajaj
By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 06:26 PM IST First published on: Feb 10, 2026 at 06:26 PM IST
A small plane made an emergency landing in the US’ Georgia on a busy road on Monday and crashed into multiple vehicles which led to a shutdown of a major intersection, police said.

The incident took place on a busy roadway intersection in Gainesville when the single-engine plane made an emergency landing and struck several vehicles on the Browns Bridge Road at Pearl Nix Parkway, multiple reports stated.

In an update provided by the Gainesville Police Department on Facebook, the plane crash led to the closure of Browns Bridge Road at Pearl Nix Parkway. The police added that traffic delays are expected in the area.

“A single engine plane conducted an emergency landing in the roadway, crashing into multiple vehicles. Minor injuries are reported,” Gainesville police said.

A CBS News report quoted Gainesville police and stated that the plane landed in front of a Golden Corral, after the pilot reported mechanical issues. The police added that the pilot and one other person aboard the aircraft were not injured in the incident.

The drivers of two separate vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution after the aircraft struck the vehicles during its emergency landing on the busy roadway on Monday.

The pilot reportedly told investigators that the aircraft was experiencing mechanical issues and that he tried to land it in the safest location possible, Gainesville Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Josh Sheridan said.

The Gainesville administration has not yet confirmed where the plane was heading to or from where it had taken off before making the emergency landing.

The Gainesville Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are handling the investigation.

Updating about the incident, Gainesville police said the roadway and the Browns Bridge Road was open after the authorities removed the crashed plane from the intersection site.

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

