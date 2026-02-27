Venezuela suspends 19 oil, gas production-sharing contracts signed under Maduro government, reports

Venezuela's oil ministry has suspended 19 oil production-sharing contracts with private companies. (File Photo)

Venezuela’s oil ministry has suspended 19 oil production-sharing contracts with private companies signed under the administration of President Nicolas Maduro, four sources with knowledge of the move told Reuters.

The suspension has had no impact on the country’s oil and gas ⁠output ​so far, the sources said. State oil giant PDVSA is selling the crude produced under the contracts while they are suspended, they added.