Missed funerals, blocked toilets, extended tours: USS Gerald R Ford warship deployment strains sailors amid US-Iran tensions

USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest and most expensive aircraft carrier, has been at sea since June last year. (US Navy)

US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford for a second time, sending it toward the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran, is reportedly taking a growing toll on sailors and their families.

The Ford, the Navy’s newest and most expensive aircraft carrier, has been at sea since June last year. Originally scheduled for a Mediterranean mission, it was rerouted in October to the Caribbean to support oil-tanker seizures and US operations targeting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Earlier this year, sailors were informed their deployment would be extended again, this time sending the carrier back across the Atlantic to support potential American airstrikes on Iran. The ship transited the Strait of Gibraltar heading east, according to satellite imagery cited by WSJ.