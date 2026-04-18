USS Gerald R. Ford returns to Middle East waters as third US carrier heads to region

USS Ford, which was commissioned in 2017, is the United States' newest aircraft carrier. (Photo: AP)

The United States has moved one of its most advanced aircraft carriers, the USS Gerald R. Ford, back into the Middle East, according to two US defence officials quoted by the Associated Press (AP).

The officials said the carrier, which had been operating in the eastern Mediterranean, has now entered the Red Sea after passing through the Suez Canal. It was accompanied by two destroyers, the USS Mahan and the USS Winston S. Churchill.