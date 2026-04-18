USS Gerald R. Ford returns to Middle East waters as third US carrier heads to region

The move comes after the carrier spent more than a month in the Mediterranean following a fire in a laundry area that forced it to return to port for repairs.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 18, 2026 07:38 AM IST First published on: Apr 18, 2026 at 07:38 AM IST
USS FordUSS Ford, which was commissioned in 2017, is the United States' newest aircraft carrier. (Photo: AP)

The United States has moved one of its most advanced aircraft carriers, the USS Gerald R. Ford, back into the Middle East, according to two US defence officials quoted by the Associated Press (AP).

The officials said the carrier, which had been operating in the eastern Mediterranean, has now entered the Red Sea after passing through the Suez Canal. It was accompanied by two destroyers, the USS Mahan and the USS Winston S. Churchill.

“The Ford has transited into the Red Sea and is now operating in the region,” one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the deployment.

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The move comes after the carrier spent more than a month in the Mediterranean following a fire in a laundry area that forced it to return to port for repairs. Despite the setback, the Ford recently set a record for the longest US aircraft carrier deployment since the Vietnam War.

Its return means there are now two US aircraft carriers in the wider region. The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently deployed in the Arabian Sea.

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Meanwhile, a third carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, is also heading towards the area and is presently off the coast of South Africa, one of the officials added.

The increased naval presence highlights rising US military activity in the region, although officials did not provide further details about the mission.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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