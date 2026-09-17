US Green Card rules change from Sept 18: What new public-charge scrutiny means for Indian applicants

US green card new rules expand public-charge scrutiny, with USCIS assessing family status, age, health, education, skills and finances.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 17, 2026 11:03 PM IST
us visa, uscis, green cardThe updated guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual expands the financial scrutiny for family and employment-based green card applicants. (Photo: AI-generated image)
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Indian nationals applying for US permanent residency are set to face new rules related to public-charge assessment, as the updated guidance by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) comes into effect on September 18.

The updated guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual expands the financial scrutiny for family and employment-based green card applicants. The manual also details how immigration officers will determine whether an applicant applying for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident is likely at any time to become a public charge.

The change could affect Indian nationals applying for US permanent residency through categories subject to the public-charge.

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The updated USCIS policy was published on its website on August 18, following a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) final rule published in July 2026 that rescinds the 2022 Biden-era public charge inadmissibility regulations. The Trump administration stated that the updated guidance aligns with congressional intent that applicants in the United States be self-sufficient and not dependent on taxpayer-funded government benefits.

Five factors determining Public Charge

The USCIS officials will consider five statutory factors when making public charge inadmissibility determinations.

  • Family Status
  • Education and skills
  • Age
  • Health
  • Assets, resources, and financial status

Categories that are subject to public charge

  • Married sons and daughters of US citizens and their spouses and children
  • Brothers and sisters of US citizens
  • Unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens and their children
  • Spouses, children, and unmarried sons and daughters of LPRs
  • Spouses, children, and parents of US citizens
  • Widows or widowers of US citizens
  • Priority workers
  • Professionals with advanced degrees or aliens of exceptional ability
  • Skilled workers, professionals, and other workers
  • Investors
  • Religious workers
  • Certain employees or former employees of the US government abroad
  • Panama Canal Zone employees
  • Foreign medical school graduates
  • Retired employees of international organizations

Categories that are not subject to public charge

  • Asylees and refugees
  • Amerasian immigrants at admission
  • Afghan and Iraqi interpreters or Afghan and Iraqi nationals employed by or on behalf of the US government
  • Cuban and Haitian entrants at adjustment of status under section 202 of the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986
  • Applicants seeking adjustment under the Cuban Adjustment Act
  • Nicaraguans and other Central Americans who are adjusting status to lawful permanent resident
  • Haitians who are adjusting status to lawful permanent resident under the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act of 1998
  • Lautenberg parolees
  • Special immigrant juveniles
  • Applicants for registry
  • Applicants seeking Temporary Protected Status
  • Certain nonimmigrant ambassadors, ministers, diplomats, and other foreign government officials, and their families.

The USCIS guidance also details that immigration officials may consider Form I-864, Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which is executed by an individual who agrees to use their financial resources to support the applicant.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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