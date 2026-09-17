US Green Card rules change from Sept 18: What new public-charge scrutiny means for Indian applicants

The updated guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual expands the financial scrutiny for family and employment-based green card applicants. (Photo: AI-generated image)

Indian nationals applying for US permanent residency are set to face new rules related to public-charge assessment, as the updated guidance by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) comes into effect on September 18.

The updated guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual expands the financial scrutiny for family and employment-based green card applicants. The manual also details how immigration officers will determine whether an applicant applying for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident is likely at any time to become a public charge.

The change could affect Indian nationals applying for US permanent residency through categories subject to the public-charge.