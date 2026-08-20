US green card rules change from September 18: What new ‘public charge’ test means for Indians

The USCIS website states that the new guidance replaced the 2022 framework, including the 1999 Interim Field Guidance. (File Photo)

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued new guidance on how immigration officers will determine whether certain applicants for lawful permanent residence are likely to become a “public charge”, as the Trump administration replaces the Biden-era framework with a broader case-by-case assessment.

The new rule finalised by USCIS comes into effect on September 18 and adheres to congressional intent that foreigners in the United States “be self-sufficient and not dependent on taxpayer-funded government benefits.”

The change could affect Indian nationals applying for US permanent residency through categories subject to the public-charge ground of inadmissibility.

What changes after September 18?

The development follows the Department of Homeland Security’s rescission of the 2022 public-charge regulations. USCIS has now issued policy guidance implementing the new framework, which takes effect on September 18.