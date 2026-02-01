H-1B visa: US to open registration for FY27 from March 4, notifies new rules with $100,000 fee

The H-1B programme allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in "specialty occupations.” (AI generated image)

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced Saturday that it is opening the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2027 for the H-1B visa cap from March 4 (noon Eastern) and that the window will remain open until March 19 (noon Eastern).

The official notification stated that during the period, the prospective H-1B cap subject petitioners and representatives must register each beneficiary electronically via the USCIS online account and pay the $215 registration fee for each registration. The USCIS intends to send the selection notification by March 31.

The H-1B programme allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in “specialty occupations”. For FY 2027, the USCIS has notified that a petitioner can file an H-1B cap-subject petition if their respective registration for the beneficiary of the cap-subject petition has been selected in the H-1B registration process.

Timeline and registration process for H-1B cap

The USCIS has said all registrations for the H-1B cap must be submitted via the USCIS online account. The agency added that if an employer does not have the account, it must create an organisational account.

Company clients can be added to the accounts anytime by the representatives but beneficiary information and the associated fee of $215 can be made once the registration period opens on March 4.

The agency said selections will take place after the initial registration period ends. The USCIS will send selection notifications by March 31 through the online accounts to prospective petitioners who have at least one registration selected.

New H-1B rules for FY 2027

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the rules governing how the registrations are selected for unique beneficiaries have changed for FY 2027 cap season. “The new H-1B selection process prioritizes allocating visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens to better protect the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities of American workers,” the USCIS stated.

The USCIS stated that if the registrations exceed the annual cap for FY 2027, the agency conducts a weighted selection from the unique beneficiaries with properly submitted registrations.

Trump’s $100,000 fee

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s September 2025 proclamation titled, “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers,” the USCIS said the proclamation does not directly impact the electronic registration process.

However, employers with selected registrations who are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition may be required to pay an additional $100,000 fee before filing the H-1B petition.