US says foreign nationals must return home to apply for Green Card

The move affects non-immigrants such as international students, temporary workers and tourists who are in the US on short-term visas. (Photo credit: Forbes)

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a new policy memo stating that foreign nationals staying in the United States temporarily and seeking permanent residency will have to return to their home countries to apply for a Green Card through consular processing.

In a statement issued by USCIS on Friday, the agency said the policy is aimed at reinforcing what it described as the “original intent of the law” and ensuring that immigration rules are followed through the established system of overseas visa processing handled by the US Department of State.

The move affects non-immigrants such as international students, temporary workers and tourists who are in the US on short-term visas. Under the policy, individuals seeking adjustment of status to become lawful permanent residents would ordinarily need to leave the US and complete the process at a US consular office abroad, unless there are what the agency called “extraordinary circumstances”.