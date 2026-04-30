US war in Iran has cost $25 billion so far, says Pentagon official

A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/File)

A Pentagon official Wednesday said the The United States’ war on Iran has ​cost $25 billion so far. This is the first official estimate of the military’s ‌price tag for Middle East conflict, news agecny Reuters reported.

Earlier in an estimate of the war costs, the United Nations’ humanitarian agency has flagged that the funding could have saved 87 million lives if allocated as humanitarian aid.

“For every day of this conflict, $2 billion is being spent. My entire target for a hyper-prioritised plan to save 87 million lives is $23bn. We could have funded that in less than a fortnight of this reckless war. Now, of course, we cannot,” The Guardian quoted Fletcher as saying.