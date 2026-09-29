US visa wait for Indians hits 346 days: Why are queues so long?

The worldwide average wait time to obtain an interview for a visitor visa was almost eight times higher than before the pandemic. (Photo: AI-generated image)

Indian applicants faced a weighted average wait of 346 days to obtain a US visitor visa interview in fiscal year 2025, more than eight times the 42-day average recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a US Government Accountability Office report.

The GAO report, released on Monday, found that long waits were linked in part to consular staffing levels not keeping pace with demand. India had 68 consular officers working on nonimmigrant visas in FY2025 while handling 1,455,255 applications, equivalent to 21,401 applications per officer.

The 346-day figure refers to the weighted average time to obtain an interview for a visitor visa. It does not mean that every applicant waited 346 days, nor does it represent the time taken to receive a final visa decision.