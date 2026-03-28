New US visa rules from March 30 expand screening for H-1B applicants

According to the US Department of State, the new rules will take effect from March 30. (AI generated image)

The United States will expand its screening process for visa applicants, including those applying for H-1B visas, by requiring a broader review of their online presence and mandating public access to social media profiles, the State Department said in an official announcement.

According to the US Department of State, the new rules will take effect from March 30. The expanded review will cover a wide range of non-immigrant visa categories, including domestic workers of diplomats and international officials (A-3, C-3, G-5), trainees and their dependents (H-3, H-4), and family-based visas such as fiancé(e) and spouse categories (K visas).

The policy also extends to cultural and religious visas (Q, R), as well as special categories such as informants and victims of crime or trafficking (S, T, U). These additions expand existing screening measures that already apply to H-1B workers and student and exchange visa holders under the F, M and J categories.