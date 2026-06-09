US visa interview in 10 days for $750 extra fee: What it means for Indians

The US State Department plans a premium visa service allowing faster tourist and business visa interview appointments at select embassies from July 1.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 07:42 PM IST
us h-1b visaThe State Department is planning to initiate a pilot program that will allow applicants to register for the visa and schedule an appointment for an interview at select embassies within 10 days. (AI Generated Image)
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Indians applying for US tourist and business visas could soon pay an additional $750 (around Rs 64,000) to secure faster visa appointments under a proposed “premium” service being piloted by the US State Department.

Cost structure and appointment scheduling

The State Department may introduce the service for international visitors, allowing business and tourist visa applicants to fast-track their interviews for an additional $750 on top of the standard $185 fee.

The State Department is planning to initiate a pilot program that will allow applicants to register for the visa and schedule an appointment for an interview at select embassies within 10 days.

According to an AP report citing internal documents and a State Department official, the pilot program is set to begin from July 1 to December 31. The move by President Donald Trump’s administration is being viewed as an attempt to relax some rigid conditions to enter the United States.

India is among the countries where applicants often face long wait times for B1/B2 visa interviews, making the pilot particularly relevant for Indian travellers.

Background on stringent migration policies

Almost every form of migration for foreigners has faced a massive crackdown by the Trump administration, including demands for bonds of up to $15,000 to be paid for the processing of visa applications and social media accounts, which will also be vetted by the authorities before granting visas.

Also Read | US bill targets H-1B visa, OPT visa, green card pathway — major impact for Indian tech workers and students

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Reports have suggested that new requirements by the Trump administration have caused delays in the processing of visas around the globe, with the complaint ratio rising.

Interview backlogs and no approval guarantees

For countries that are not part of the Visa Waiver Program, the wait time for scheduling visa interviews could be several months, if not less.

However, the department has clarified that opting for the “optional premium add-on service” for an expedited service will not guarantee that a visa will be issued to the applicant.

Rollout details and potential extensions

However, before the pilot program takes effect on July 1, the embassies and consulates where the expedited services for foreigners seeking tourist or business visas will be announced.

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The pilot program could even be extended beyond December 2026, depending on the demand, AP reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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