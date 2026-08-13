US student visa delays: Why Indian students are facing a crucial wait

The visas that are being affected are for academic studies and vocational courses. (AI-generated image)

With the US fall academic semester weeks away, 30 senators have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address a reported shortage of timely visa appointments for international students and exchange visitors, warning that delays could prevent some students from reaching the country in time.

The issue is particularly significant for India, which was the largest source of international students in the US in 2024-25, with more than 363,000 Indian students enrolled in American higher education.

Senators flag lack of timely appointments

In a letter dated August 11, California Senator Alex Padilla and 29 other senators told Rubio they had heard from students, universities and constituents that “no timely visa appointments are available for students at some embassies and consulates.”