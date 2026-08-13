US student visa delays: Why Indian students are facing a crucial wait

With the US fall academic semester weeks away, 30 senators have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address a reported shortage of timely visa appointments for international students and exchange visitors, warning that delays could prevent some students from reaching the country in time.
In a letter dated August 11, California Senator Alex Padilla and 29 other senators told Rubio they had heard from students, universities and constituents that “no timely visa appointments are available for students at some embassies and consulates.”
The bipartisan group urged the State Department to ensure timely processing of F, M and J visas, expand interview-waiver eligibility for vetted returning students, maintain adequate staffing and improve transparency around visa processing.
F, M and J visas affected
The visas that are being affected are for academic studies, non-immigrant exchange visitor visas for work-and-study-based cultural exchange programs, and vocational courses.
“We urge the State Department to ensure timely processing of F, M, and J student and exchange visitor nonimmigrant visas, consistent with the approach taken by administrations of both parties in the past, and to implement other measures to avoid diminishing US competitiveness,” senators wrote in the letter directed to Rubio.
Foreign students contribute billions to US economy
Highlighting the contribution of international students to universities in the United States, the letter adds that foreign students contribute nearly $42.9 billion to the US economy and supported more than 355,000 jobs during the 2024-25 academic year.
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Senators seek explanation for visa delays
The senators have argued that a delay in appointment for students and exchange visas could prevent international students from reaching America in time, as the fall academic semester is due to begin in weeks. They also asked the State Department to explain within 30 days the causes of the delays and the measures being implemented to ensure student and exchange visitor visa applications are processed promptly.
“The Senators urged the State Department to ensure the timely review and processing of student and exchange visitor visas, extend interview waivers for vetted returning student applicants, provide sufficient staffing for visa processing, and improve transparency and engagement with stakeholders,” the letter read.
Why the visa delays matter for Indian students
The development has a major implication for Indian students, as they remain one of the largest sources of international enrolments at US universities.
According to the Institute of International Education (IIE) data for academic year 2024-25, over 363,000 Indian students were enrolled in higher education in the United States, PTI reported.
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