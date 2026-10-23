US visa bulletin November 2026: EB-2 visa category unchanged. What Indian green card applicants need to know

The November visa bulletin reflects movement in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories for applicants from several countries, including India and China.

Written by: Nischai Vats
2 min readNew DelhiOct 23, 2026 09:39 PM IST First published on: Oct 23, 2026 at 09:39 PM IST
us visa bulletinThe November visa bulletin reflects movement in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories for applicants from several countries. (AI-generated image)

The US State Department released the November 2026 visa bulletin, and several employment-based (EB) green card cut-off dates have advanced, with data showing little relief for Indian green card applicants as they get closer to being eligible for permanent residency.

November visa bulletin: Limited relief for Indian applicants

The November visa bulletin reflects movement in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories for applicants from several countries, including India and China. However, a substantial amount of backlog remains for those from New Delhi and Beijing.

EB-3 India final action date advances by 21 days

The final action date for the EB-3 visa category for India advanced by 21 days to January 22, 2014, according to the US State Department’s latest bulletin. Notably, the “final action date” determines when a visa can be issued or a green card approved.

 
 
 

NOVEMBER 2026 · EMPLOYMENT-BASED IMMIGRATION

US Green Card Backlog

Indian applicants in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories can have a green card approved only if their priority date is earlier than these cut-off dates.

EB-2 INDIA

Nov 2013Nov 1, 2013FINAL ACTION DATENO CHANGE

EB-3 INDIA

Jan 2014Jan 22, 2014FINAL ACTION DATEUP 3 WEEKS

How far behind is India?

FINAL ACTION DATES, NOVEMBER 2026

India NOV 1, 2013
  
Cut-off trails the bulletin by about 13 years. Unchanged from October.
China OCT 1, 2021
  
Cut-off trails the bulletin by about 5 years, 1 month. Unchanged from October.
Most other countries APR 1, 2025
  
Cut-off trails the bulletin by about 1 year, 7 months. Up three months from October.
201420162018202020222024
NOV 2026
India JAN 22, 2014
  
Cut-off trails the bulletin by about 12 years, 9 months. Up three weeks from October.
China JAN 22, 2022
  
Cut-off trails the bulletin by about 4 years, 9 months. Up two weeks from October.
Most other countries JUN 15, 2024
  
Cut-off trails the bulletin by about 2 years, 5 months. Up one month from October.
201420162018202020222024
NOV 2026

Reading the chart: each pin is a Final Action Date. The bar runs from that date to the November 2026 bulletin. It shows how far the cut-off lags, not how long any applicant will wait.

EB-2 covers professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability; EB-3 covers skilled workers and professionals. “Most other countries” is the bulletin’s All Chargeability Areas column.

The other categories

FINAL ACTION DATES, NOVEMBER 2026 · INDIA HIGHLIGHTED

EB-1 Priority workers

ROWCurrent
CHINAAug 1, 2023
INDIAFeb 1, 2023
MEXCurrent
PHILCurrent

Other Workers Part of EB-3, capped at 10,000 visas a year

ROWJun 1, 2022
CHINAOct 1, 2019
INDIAJan 22, 2014
MEXJun 1, 2022
PHILJan 1, 2022

EB-5 Unreserved Employment creation (investors), incl. C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU

ROWCurrent
CHINADec 1, 2016
INDIADec 1, 2023
MEXCurrent
PHILCurrent

EB-4 and Certain Religious Workers Certain special immigrants

Dec 15, 2022 for every country

Mexico and the Philippines: in EB-2, both share the rest-of-world date. In EB-3, Mexico matches the rest of the world, while the Philippines is at Aug 15, 2023.

“Current” means there is no cut-off date in that category this month.

Sources: US Department of State, November 2026 Visa Bulletin.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

EB-2: India and China dates remain unchanged

In the employment-based second preference (EB-2) category, the final action dates for most nations, including the Philippines and Mexico, advanced three months to April 1, 2025. For India and China, the dates remain November 1, 2013, and October 1, 2021. According to the October visa bulletin, the dates for the EB-2 category for India and China remained the same; however, for the Philippines and Mexico, the date was January 1, 2025.

The EB-2 category is valid for members of professions holding advanced degrees, or persons of exceptional ability. In the US immigration policy, 28.6 per cent of the worldwide employment-based preference level is the statutory minimum percentage allocated to the first three employment-based preference categories.

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What the EB-3 category covers

The EB-3 category is for skilled workers, professionals, and other workers that covers certain roles and jobs requiring less than two years of experience or training. The final action date for the category advanced by one month for most countries and Mexico to June 15, 2024.

EB-3 Other Workers dates advance for India

In the EB-3 Other Workers category, the final action dates for most countries and Mexico moved five months to June 1, 2022. For India in both categories, the dates advanced to January 22, 2014, from January 1, 2014.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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