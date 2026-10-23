US visa bulletin November 2026: EB-2 visa category unchanged. What Indian green card applicants need to know

The US State Department released the November 2026 visa bulletin, and several employment-based (EB) green card cut-off dates have advanced, with data showing little relief for Indian green card applicants as they get closer to being eligible for permanent residency.

November visa bulletin: Limited relief for Indian applicants

The November visa bulletin reflects movement in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories for applicants from several countries, including India and China. However, a substantial amount of backlog remains for those from New Delhi and Beijing.