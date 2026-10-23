US visa bulletin November 2026: EB-2 visa category unchanged. What Indian green card applicants need to know

The US State Department released the November 2026 visa bulletin, and several employment-based (EB) green card cut-off dates have advanced, with data showing little relief for Indian green card applicants as they get closer to being eligible for permanent residency.
November visa bulletin: Limited relief for Indian applicants
The November visa bulletin reflects movement in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories for applicants from several countries, including India and China. However, a substantial amount of backlog remains for those from New Delhi and Beijing.
EB-3 India final action date advances by 21 days
The final action date for the EB-3 visa category for India advanced by 21 days to January 22, 2014, according to the US State Department’s latest bulletin. Notably, the “final action date” determines when a visa can be issued or a green card approved.
NOVEMBER 2026 · EMPLOYMENT-BASED IMMIGRATION
US Green Card Backlog
Indian applicants in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories can have a green card approved only if their priority date is earlier than these cut-off dates.
EB-2 INDIANov 2013Nov 1, 2013FINAL ACTION DATENO CHANGE
EB-3 INDIAJan 2014Jan 22, 2014FINAL ACTION DATEUP 3 WEEKS
How far behind is India?
FINAL ACTION DATES, NOVEMBER 2026
Reading the chart: each pin is a Final Action Date. The bar runs from that date to the November 2026 bulletin. It shows how far the cut-off lags, not how long any applicant will wait.
EB-2 covers professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability; EB-3 covers skilled workers and professionals. “Most other countries” is the bulletin’s All Chargeability Areas column.
The other categories
FINAL ACTION DATES, NOVEMBER 2026 · INDIA HIGHLIGHTED
EB-1 Priority workers
Other Workers Part of EB-3, capped at 10,000 visas a year
EB-5 Unreserved Employment creation (investors), incl. C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU
EB-4 and Certain Religious Workers Certain special immigrants
Dec 15, 2022 for every country
Mexico and the Philippines: in EB-2, both share the rest-of-world date. In EB-3, Mexico matches the rest of the world, while the Philippines is at Aug 15, 2023.
“Current” means there is no cut-off date in that category this month.
Sources: US Department of State, November 2026 Visa Bulletin.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
EB-2: India and China dates remain unchanged
In the employment-based second preference (EB-2) category, the final action dates for most nations, including the Philippines and Mexico, advanced three months to April 1, 2025. For India and China, the dates remain November 1, 2013, and October 1, 2021. According to the October visa bulletin, the dates for the EB-2 category for India and China remained the same; however, for the Philippines and Mexico, the date was January 1, 2025.
The EB-2 category is valid for members of professions holding advanced degrees, or persons of exceptional ability. In the US immigration policy, 28.6 per cent of the worldwide employment-based preference level is the statutory minimum percentage allocated to the first three employment-based preference categories.
What the EB-3 category covers
The EB-3 category is for skilled workers, professionals, and other workers that covers certain roles and jobs requiring less than two years of experience or training. The final action date for the category advanced by one month for most countries and Mexico to June 15, 2024.
EB-3 Other Workers dates advance for India
In the EB-3 Other Workers category, the final action dates for most countries and Mexico moved five months to June 1, 2022. For India in both categories, the dates advanced to January 22, 2014, from January 1, 2014.