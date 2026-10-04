US demands up to $20,000 visa bond from 50 countries; India left out

The US Department of State introduced a visa-bond programme that designated nationals from 50 countries as requiring financial guarantees up to $20,000 in order to receive tourist and business visas.
The mandate has encompassed South Asian nations like Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
How the US visa bond programme works
Pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) Section 221(g)(3), under which the visa bond programme has been established, a consular officer may require posting of a visa bond before visa issuance.
The final rule, issued on August 3 by the State Department, states that any citizen or national travelling on a passport that falls under the list of 50 countries and is eligible for B1/ B2 visa is required to post a bond for $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000, adding that the amount is determined at the time of the visa interview.
Visa overstay rates determine eligibility
As per the INA section, the visa overstay rates are based on the B1/ B2 overstay rates from the Department of Homeland Security’s entry/ exit overstay report, the US State Department stated. Apart from the visa bond requirements, the applicants must also submit a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-352. Eligible citizens can pay the required amount through the Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform, Pay.gov.
US warns applicants about visa bond scams
The department has alerted applicants not to post the bond on any website not specifically listed in the instructions received from the consular officer and that the administration would not be held responsible for any money paid outside of its systems.
India exempt from US visa-bond requirement
In a major respite for Indian nationals, holders of Indian passports have been exempted from the visa-bond obligation. The department’s website shows that Nepal and Bangladesh have faced the mandate since January 21, whereas Bhutan was added beginning January 1.
Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers.
Experience
Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects.
Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats.
Expertise
His core areas of focus include:
US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts.
US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences.
Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments.
Authoritativeness and trustworthiness
Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More