US demands up to $20,000 visa bond from 50 countries; India left out

The US Department of State introduced a visa-bond programme that designated nationals from 50 countries as requiring financial guarantees up to $20,000 in order to receive tourist and business visas.

The mandate has encompassed South Asian nations like Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

How the US visa bond programme works

Pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) Section 221(g)(3), under which the visa bond programme has been established, a consular officer may require posting of a visa bond before visa issuance.

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The final rule, issued on August 3 by the State Department, states that any citizen or national travelling on a passport that falls under the list of 50 countries and is eligible for B1/ B2 visa is required to post a bond for $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000, adding that the amount is determined at the time of the visa interview.