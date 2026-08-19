US offers $750 expedited tourist visa appointments: Is India included?

The US has launched a $750 paid option for faster B-1/B-2 visa interviews at select posts. Here’s how it works, what the fee covers and why India matters.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 06:14 PM IST
us visaThe US government added that additional pilot locations may be added on the State Department website throughout the pilot period. (AI-generated image)
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The US State Department has expanded a pilot programme that allows some B-1 and B-2 visa applicants to pay an additional $750 for access to earlier interview appointments at participating US embassies and consulates. India is not among the locations currently included in the pilot.

In an update on the US State Department website, the government stated that under the pilot programme, applicants for B visas must follow the traditional process to pay the $185 MRV fee and schedule an interview appointment. Thereafter, pilot posts will allocate a limited number of appointments daily for the expedited appointment programme.

The applicants will be able to see if the expedited appointments, which are optional, are available and can schedule them after selecting an expedited appointment date and time. Thereafter, the applicant must pay the $750 fee within 10 minutes to secure the appointment. The department adds that the expedited appointment fee is non-refundable.

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Who can use the $750 expedited service?

The pilot programme, which is currently underway till December 31, 2026, applies to applicants seeking B-1 and B-2 visa for tourist or business travel. The programme, however, allows an applicant to receive an earlier appointment only and doesn’t guarantee a visa automatically.

Among the Embassies and Consulates that are participating in the pilot programme are:

  • Mission Canada (Embassy and all consulates)
  • Embassy Bogota
  • Embassy Guatemala City
  • Embassy San Jose
  • Embassy Tegucigalpa
  • Mission Mexico (Embassy and all consulates)

The government added that additional pilot locations may be added on the State Department website throughout the pilot period; however, the availability of expedited appointments may be limited.

Is India included in the pilot programme?

No. India is not among the US diplomatic posts currently participating in the pilot. This means applicants applying through the US consular posts in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata cannot currently use the $750 expedited appointment option.

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Indian applicants must therefore continue to use the regular B-1/B-2 visa appointment process unless the State Department adds Indian posts to the pilot later.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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