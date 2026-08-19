US offers $750 expedited tourist visa appointments: Is India included?

The US government added that additional pilot locations may be added on the State Department website throughout the pilot period. (AI-generated image)

The US State Department has expanded a pilot programme that allows some B-1 and B-2 visa applicants to pay an additional $750 for access to earlier interview appointments at participating US embassies and consulates. India is not among the locations currently included in the pilot.

In an update on the US State Department website, the government stated that under the pilot programme, applicants for B visas must follow the traditional process to pay the $185 MRV fee and schedule an interview appointment. Thereafter, pilot posts will allocate a limited number of appointments daily for the expedited appointment programme.

The applicants will be able to see if the expedited appointments, which are optional, are available and can schedule them after selecting an expedited appointment date and time. Thereafter, the applicant must pay the $750 fee within 10 minutes to secure the appointment. The department adds that the expedited appointment fee is non-refundable.