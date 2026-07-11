US visa fraud: Four ex-police chiefs plead guilty over fake U-Visas for foreigners

Former US police official Glynn Dixon and four co-conspirators have pleaded guilty in a decade-long visa fraud conspiracy involving the misuse of the U-Visa program. (Representative image)

Five former US law enforcement officials, including four former police chiefs, have pleaded guilty to participating in a decade-long conspiracy that prosecutors say used fake armed robbery reports to fraudulently secure US visas for foreign nationals.

Glynn Dixon, a former top police official in the US who is accused in a decade-long running visa fraud conspiracy, has pleaded guilty in a federal court.

The case centres on the alleged misuse of U-Visas. The U-Visa programme was introduced in 2o00 to help US law enforcement investigate and prosecute crimes while protecting victims who cooperate with authorities.

The U-Visa is available to eligible foreign nationals who have been victims of certain crimes and assist authorities in investigating or prosecuting those offences. Foreign nationals may qualify for a U-Visa if they are victims of certain qualifying crimes committed in the United States or in violation of US laws, have information about the crime or are willing to assist law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution.