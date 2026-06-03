Trump administration proposes additional tariffs on India, 59 nations over forced labour

The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed imposing additional duties of 10% or 12.5% on imports from 60 countries, including India, for failing to “impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor.”

Following an investigation, the United States Trade Representative said that the non-compliance is “unreasonable” and is actionable under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act, which allows the imposition of tariffs or trade restrictions.

After the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s global tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in February, his administration said it would pursue alternative legal routes to impose tariffs.