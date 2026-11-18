The United States has proposed tougher rules for employers sponsoring foreign workers for employment-based green cards, a move that could make the recruitment process longer and more demanding for Indian professionals seeking permanent residency through their employers.

Under the proposal, companies would have to advertise vacancies for at least 90 days and demonstrate that they made genuine efforts to recruit qualified American workers before sponsoring foreign nationals.

The US Department of Labour proposed the changes on Tuesday as part of a major overhaul of the Permanent Labour Certification programme, commonly known as PERM. The proposal marks the first major revision of the programme’s rules in about two decades, news agency PTI reported.

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The move is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to tighten employment-based immigration. News agency Reuters reported that the proposed changes would require employers to provide stronger evidence that hiring foreign workers would not adversely affect American workers.

Express InfoGenIE 90 days. More checks. Tougher green card sponsorship? The Trump administration wants employers to prove more rigorously that qualified American workers were considered before sponsoring foreign employees for permanent residency. Proposed, not final. Published November 17, 2026. Current rules still apply until a final rule takes effect. 90 days minimum advertising, up from a 30-day job order 2 yrs layoff look-back that could bar sponsorship, up from 6 months Jan 19 2027: deadline for public comments 1 The rule 2 90 days 3 Who’s hit 4 Checklist 5 Layoffs 6 Next Chapter 1 The proposed rule: what is changing and why? The Labor Department proposes the biggest overhaul of PERM, the labour certification step most employers must clear before sponsoring a foreign worker for a green card, in nearly two decades. The department says current rules do not require a “sufficiently robust labor market test”, citing recent tech-sector layoffs and employers’ use of third-party staffing firms. Notice of proposed rulemaking, Federal Register, Nov 17, 2026 90 days Ads must run at least 90 days, or longer if the employer usually advertises longer. @ Online, not print Employer websites, job sites, social media, job fairs and campus recruiting replace Sunday newspaper ads. 2 years Layoffs in the same or a similar job at the same place could bar a filing. ✕ Schedule A ends Nurses and physical therapists would lose their shortcut around the labour market test. ✎ More paperwork A recruitment report, wider attestations and longer posting of the job notice. ⚖ Tougher penalties Debarment could extend to attorneys and agents for their own misconduct. Sources: US Department of Labor, “Modernizing the Labor Market Test and Improving Protections for U.S. Workers in the PERM Immigrant Visa Program”, 91 FR 73916 (Nov 17, 2026); Ellis; IBTimes. Next → Chapter 2 The 90-day recruitment test 3× longer minimum advertising Now: state job order 30 days wait 30+ Proposed: all main ads 90 days minimum end 30–60 days before filing Illustrative timeline. Under current rules, recruitment must also fall within 180 days before filing. Current rules State job order for 30 days Two Sunday newspaper ads Extra steps for professional jobs At least 30 days between recruitment and filing Proposed Main ads live for at least 90 days, or longer if customary No print newspaper ads; online channels instead Ads must end 30–60 days before filing A recruitment report filed with the application Sources: 91 FR 73916; Ellis; LYD Law. Next → Chapter 3 Who could be affected? Tap a group. IT IT professionalsLonger advertising, more steps + RN Nurses and physical therapistsSchedule A shortcut ends + EB Other skilled workersSame tougher test + H1B Workers already in the US on H-1B visasMost PERM cases + IT professionals Tech jobs dominate PERM. Software developers alone made up 22.7% of certifications in FY2025. These employers get no exemption today, so the rule adds requirements. Share of FY2025 PERM certifications Software developers 22.7% Computer systems analysts 4.6% Data scientists 3.2% Software QA testers 1.9% Close × Nurses and physical therapists Schedule A lets employers skip the labour market test for these jobs. Employers filed an average of 23,835 Schedule A petitions a year in FY2023–25. They would need full PERM recruitment instead. Close × Other skilled workers All employers sponsoring EB-2 and EB-3 green cards through PERM would follow the 90-day test, the new paperwork and the layoff rules. Close × Workers already in the US on H-1B visas Nearly 60% of PERM applications are filed for people already holding H-1B visas, according to the department. The rule does not directly change the H-1B programme. Close × Sources: US Department of Labor, PERM Selected Statistics FY2025; the proposed rule, as reported by Newsmax and IBTimes (Nov 16, 2026). Next → Chapter 4 The employer’s checklist What sponsors would have to do under the proposal. ✓ Recruitment channels Now: Job order and newspaper ads Proposed: Employer website, job search sites, social media, job fairs and campus recruiting ✓ Ad duration Now: 30-day job order Proposed: At least 90 days, or the employer’s usual period if longer ✓ Timing Now: Recruitment at least 30 days before filing Proposed: Ads end 30–60 days before filing ✓ Recruitment report Now: Kept on file Proposed: Filed with the application ✓ Notice of filing Now: Posted for 10 business days Proposed: Kept up until the green card petition (I-140) is approved; electronic notice for remote jobs ✓ Layoffs Now: Consider laid-off workers from the past 6 months Proposed: Two-year bar; report new layoffs within 5 business days and offer jobs to qualified laid-off workers ✓ Records Now: Kept for 5 years (current rule) Proposed: Kept for 5 years by employers, attorneys and agents ✓ Compliance Now: Audits and debarment of employers Proposed: Wider attestations and audits; debarment can reach attorneys and agents Sources: 91 FR 73916; Ellis; LYD Law; Klasko Immigration Law Partners. Next → Chapter 5 The two-year layoff restriction How far back layoffs count 24 months 18 12 6 Filing Proposed: two years before filing Now: six months, and it does not bar a filing Pick a scenario to see how the proposal would treat it. AA layoff in the same job, at the same place, 18 months before filing BA layoff in the same job and place, three years earlier CA layoff in an unrelated occupation DLayoffs after the application is filed EA staffing firm placing a sponsored worker at a client that is laying off staff in the same job Barred Under the proposal, the employer could not get PERM certification for that role. Today, it would only have to consider the laid-off workers, and only for layoffs in the past six months. Not barred by this rule The layoff falls outside the proposed two-year look-back window. Not covered The bar applies to layoffs in the same or a similar occupation. Must report The employer must notify the Labor Department within 5 business days (and USCIS if the I-140 is pending) and offer the job to qualified laid-off US workers. Not allowed Staffing firms could not place sponsored workers with clients laying off workers in the same role. Simplified scenarios. The final rule’s definitions of “layoff” and “similar occupation” will decide real cases. Sources: 91 FR 73916; Ellis; IBTimes; Newsmax. Next → Chapter 6 What happens next? Nov 16, 2026 Proposal announced The Labor Department releases the draft rule. Nov 17, 2026 Published in the Federal Register The 60-day public comment period opens. Jan 19, 2027 Comments close Anyone can comment on Regulations.gov, docket ETA-2026-0133. Date not set Final rule The department reviews comments and may change the proposal. No timeline has been announced. 60 days after the final rule Rule takes effect Applications filed in the next 29 days are still reviewed under current rules. 90 days after the final rule New rules apply to filings PERM and prevailing wage applications filed from day 90 follow the new rule. Earlier filings stay under the old rules. Nothing changes yet. Pending and new cases follow current rules until a final rule takes effect. Sources: 91 FR 73916 (comment deadline, transition); Klasko Immigration Law Partners; LYD Law. Back to chapter 1 ↺ Sources: US Department of Labor, notice of proposed rulemaking, 91 FR 73916 (Nov 17, 2026), docket ETA-2026-0133; DOL Office of Foreign Labor Certification, PERM Selected Statistics FY2025; Ellis; Klasko Immigration Law Partners; LYD Law; IBTimes; Newsmax (Nov 16, 2026). Updated November 18, 2026. Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

What are the proposed changes to US green card rules?

One of the biggest changes is the extension of the minimum recruitment period from 30 days to 90 calendar days. Employers would also have to use modern recruitment methods, including company websites, online job portals, social media platforms, job fairs and campus recruitment.

According to the Department of Labour, the proposal is intended to ensure that employers use consistent recruitment methods for positions involving foreign-worker sponsorship and regular vacancies.

The proposal would also eliminate the administrative exemption that currently allows employers to bypass the labour market test for certain occupations.

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This means employers recruiting physical therapists, nurses and workers in positions requiring exceptional ability in the sciences or arts would also have to consider qualified American applicants.

The changes could have implications for companies that rely on overseas talent. Bloomberg, in a report published by The Japan Times, said the proposed overhaul targets a programme that Silicon Valley companies have long used to retain foreign workers.

Why is US tightening employment-based green card rules?

The Department of Labour says the existing rules no longer reflect contemporary recruitment practices and may allow employers to use different hiring procedures for foreign-worker-sponsored positions than for regular vacancies.

The proposed changes seek to ensure that qualified American workers receive priority before companies sponsor foreign nationals for permanent residency.

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Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said, “This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labour.”

Reuters reported that the proposal is also part of the administration’s wider efforts to restrict legal immigration and strengthen protections for American workers.

What happens if a US employer has laid off workers?

The proposal also seeks to strengthen safeguards for American employees who have recently lost their jobs.

Employers would be required to continue considering qualified laid-off American workers throughout the labour certification and immigrant petition processes.

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It would also prevent certain employers that have laid off American workers within the preceding two years from seeking permanent labour certification for the same or similar positions.

What is the PERM process for employment-based green cards?

PERM labour certification is the first step for most US employers seeking to sponsor foreign nationals for permanent residency.

Under the existing process, employers must test the domestic labour market and establish that no able, willing, qualified and available American worker has applied for the position.

The process is particularly relevant to employer-sponsored green cards under the EB-2 and EB-3 categories.

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The proposed changes would make the recruitment and documentation requirements more demanding for employers seeking to sponsor foreign workers.

Will the proposed rules affect Indian professionals?

The proposal could affect Indian professionals who depend on US employers to sponsor them for permanent residency, particularly those in technology, healthcare and other skilled occupations.

(With inputs from agencies)