US proposes tougher green card rules for foreign workers; what Indian professionals should know
The US Labour Department has proposed a 90-day recruitment period, stricter checks on employers and new safeguards for American workers who have been laid off. The changes could affect foreign professionals, including Indians, seeking employer-sponsored green cards.
Under the proposal, companies would have to advertise vacancies for at least 90 days and demonstrate that they made genuine efforts to recruit qualified American workers before sponsoring foreign nationals. (AI-generated image)
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The United States has proposed tougher rules for employers sponsoring foreign workers for employment-based green cards, a move that could make the recruitment process longer and more demanding for Indian professionals seeking permanent residency through their employers.
Under the proposal, companies would have to advertise vacancies for at least 90 days and demonstrate that they made genuine efforts to recruit qualified American workers before sponsoring foreign nationals.
The US Department of Labour proposed the changes on Tuesday as part of a major overhaul of the Permanent Labour Certification programme, commonly known as PERM. The proposal marks the first major revision of the programme’s rules in about two decades, news agency PTI reported.
The move is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to tighten employment-based immigration. News agency Reuters reported that the proposed changes would require employers to provide stronger evidence that hiring foreign workers would not adversely affect American workers.
Express InfoGenIE
90 days. More checks. Tougher green card sponsorship?
The Trump administration wants employers to prove more rigorously that qualified American workers were considered before sponsoring foreign employees for permanent residency.
Proposed, not final. Published November 17, 2026. Current rules still apply until a final rule takes effect.
90days minimum advertising, up from a 30-day job order
2 yrslayoff look-back that could bar sponsorship, up from 6 months
Jan 192027: deadline for public comments
Chapter 1
The proposed rule: what is changing and why?
The Labor Department proposes the biggest overhaul of PERM, the labour certification step most employers must clear before sponsoring a foreign worker for a green card, in nearly two decades.
The department says current rules do not require a “sufficiently robust labor market test”, citing recent tech-sector layoffs and employers’ use of third-party staffing firms.Notice of proposed rulemaking, Federal Register, Nov 17, 2026
90daysAds must run at least 90 days, or longer if the employer usually advertises longer.
@Online, not printEmployer websites, job sites, social media, job fairs and campus recruiting replace Sunday newspaper ads.
2yearsLayoffs in the same or a similar job at the same place could bar a filing.
✕Schedule A endsNurses and physical therapists would lose their shortcut around the labour market test.
✎More paperworkA recruitment report, wider attestations and longer posting of the job notice.
⚖Tougher penaltiesDebarment could extend to attorneys and agents for their own misconduct.
Sources: US Department of Labor, “Modernizing the Labor Market Test and Improving Protections for U.S. Workers in the PERM Immigrant Visa Program”, 91 FR 73916 (Nov 17, 2026); Ellis; IBTimes.
Chapter 2
The 90-day recruitment test
3×longer minimum advertising
Now: state job order
30 days
wait 30+
Proposed: all main ads
90 days minimum
end 30–60 days before filing
Illustrative timeline. Under current rules, recruitment must also fall within 180 days before filing.
Current rulesState job order for 30 daysTwo Sunday newspaper adsExtra steps for professional jobsAt least 30 days between recruitment and filing
ProposedMain ads live for at least 90 days, or longer if customaryNo print newspaper ads; online channels insteadAds must end 30–60 days before filingA recruitment report filed with the application
Sources: 91 FR 73916; Ellis; LYD Law.
Chapter 3
Who could be affected?
Tap a group.
IT professionals
Tech jobs dominate PERM. Software developers alone made up 22.7% of certifications in FY2025. These employers get no exemption today, so the rule adds requirements.
Share of FY2025 PERM certifications
Software developers
22.7%
Computer systems analysts
4.6%
Data scientists
3.2%
Software QA testers
1.9%
Nurses and physical therapists
Schedule A lets employers skip the labour market test for these jobs. Employers filed an average of 23,835 Schedule A petitions a year in FY2023–25. They would need full PERM recruitment instead.
Other skilled workers
All employers sponsoring EB-2 and EB-3 green cards through PERM would follow the 90-day test, the new paperwork and the layoff rules.
Workers already in the US on H-1B visas
Nearly 60% of PERM applications are filed for people already holding H-1B visas, according to the department. The rule does not directly change the H-1B programme.
Sources: US Department of Labor, PERM Selected Statistics FY2025; the proposed rule, as reported by Newsmax and IBTimes (Nov 16, 2026).
Chapter 4
The employer’s checklist
What sponsors would have to do under the proposal.
✓
Recruitment channelsNow: Job order and newspaper adsProposed: Employer website, job search sites, social media, job fairs and campus recruiting
✓
Ad durationNow: 30-day job orderProposed: At least 90 days, or the employer’s usual period if longer
✓
TimingNow: Recruitment at least 30 days before filingProposed: Ads end 30–60 days before filing
✓
Recruitment reportNow: Kept on fileProposed: Filed with the application
✓
Notice of filingNow: Posted for 10 business daysProposed: Kept up until the green card petition (I-140) is approved; electronic notice for remote jobs
✓
LayoffsNow: Consider laid-off workers from the past 6 monthsProposed: Two-year bar; report new layoffs within 5 business days and offer jobs to qualified laid-off workers
✓
RecordsNow: Kept for 5 years (current rule)Proposed: Kept for 5 years by employers, attorneys and agents
✓
ComplianceNow: Audits and debarment of employersProposed: Wider attestations and audits; debarment can reach attorneys and agents
What are the proposed changes to US green card rules?
One of the biggest changes is the extension of the minimum recruitment period from 30 days to 90 calendar days. Employers would also have to use modern recruitment methods, including company websites, online job portals, social media platforms, job fairs and campus recruitment.
According to the Department of Labour, the proposal is intended to ensure that employers use consistent recruitment methods for positions involving foreign-worker sponsorship and regular vacancies.
The proposal would also eliminate the administrative exemption that currently allows employers to bypass the labour market test for certain occupations.
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This means employers recruiting physical therapists, nurses and workers in positions requiring exceptional ability in the sciences or arts would also have to consider qualified American applicants.
The changes could have implications for companies that rely on overseas talent. Bloomberg, in a report published by The Japan Times, said the proposed overhaul targets a programme that Silicon Valley companies have long used to retain foreign workers.
Why is US tightening employment-based green card rules?
The Department of Labour says the existing rules no longer reflect contemporary recruitment practices and may allow employers to use different hiring procedures for foreign-worker-sponsored positions than for regular vacancies.
The proposed changes seek to ensure that qualified American workers receive priority before companies sponsor foreign nationals for permanent residency.
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Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said, “This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labour.”
Reuters reported that the proposal is also part of the administration’s wider efforts to restrict legal immigration and strengthen protections for American workers.
What happens if a US employer has laid off workers?
The proposal also seeks to strengthen safeguards for American employees who have recently lost their jobs.
Employers would be required to continue considering qualified laid-off American workers throughout the labour certification and immigrant petition processes.
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It would also prevent certain employers that have laid off American workers within the preceding two years from seeking permanent labour certification for the same or similar positions.
What is the PERM process for employment-based green cards?
PERM labour certification is the first step for most US employers seeking to sponsor foreign nationals for permanent residency.
Under the existing process, employers must test the domestic labour market and establish that no able, willing, qualified and available American worker has applied for the position.
The process is particularly relevant to employer-sponsored green cards under the EB-2 and EB-3 categories.
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The proposed changes would make the recruitment and documentation requirements more demanding for employers seeking to sponsor foreign workers.
Will the proposed rules affect Indian professionals?
The proposal could affect Indian professionals who depend on US employers to sponsor them for permanent residency, particularly those in technology, healthcare and other skilled occupations.