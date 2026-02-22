US Homeland Security suspends TSA prechecks and Global Entry airport program amid partial shutdown. How does it impact travellers

The DHS has said that temporary suspension of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs will come into effect from 6am ET (local time) on Sunday, following the partial shutdown of the agency which began last week.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 22, 2026 06:19 PM IST First published on: Feb 22, 2026 at 06:10 PM IST
dhs shutdown precheckTravellers wait at a security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo)

The US Department of Homeland and Security has said that it is suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs amid the continued partial shutdown of the agency as a group of major US airlines gave warning to travellers ahead of the temporary suspension.

The DHS has said that temporary suspension of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs will come into effect from 6am ET (local time) on Sunday, following the partial shutdown of the agency which began last week.

The halt in programs comes after Democrats and Republicans failed to come to a consensus on a deal on immigration enforcement reforms. The programs have been designed to help speed register travellers through the security lines. Suspending it could cause chaos for the travellers.

What Secretary Noem said on shutdown?

Kristi Noem, homeland security secretary, has said that “shutdowns have serious real world consequences”. Noem added, “TSA and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts.”

Also Read US Department of Homeland Security shutdown begins: What services will be affected

According to Chief Executive Chris Sununu, “Airlines for America is deeply concerned that…the traveling public will be, once again, used as a political football amid another government shutdown,” Reuters reported.

Story continues below this ad

How does halting TSA Prechecks affect travellers?

Chris further added that a similar shutdown last year led to losses of $6.1 billion across the travel industry and related sectors.

Most Read
1Iran-US Tensions Highlights: Tehran warns US of strong retaliation in letter to UN chief
2Iran-US Tensions News LIVE Updates: ‘Renewed talks scheduled early March, might lead to interim deal,’ says Iranian official
3UAE: Indian couple from Kerala forgives driver after 22-month-old son’s death in freak Sharjah accident
4Trump Tariffs Supreme Court Verdict LIVE Updates: India delays trade talks after US Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs, report says
5Trashing top court, Trump raises his new tariff to 15% from 10%
6Why Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture iPhones in Pakistan

DHS, by halting the TSA Precheck and Global Entry airport security programs, is deploying the emergency measures it invoked in order to redirect staffing, a week after the Congress failed to send it more money as Democrats and Trump administration failed to reach a deal on a legislation to fund the DHS.

The TSA, in 2024 had said, PreCheck has more than 20 million active members whereas the total vetted airline passengers in the DHS’ traveler programs is more than 40 million, including the Global Entry.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments