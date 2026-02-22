US Homeland Security suspends TSA prechecks and Global Entry airport program amid partial shutdown. How does it impact travellers

The US Department of Homeland and Security has said that it is suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs amid the continued partial shutdown of the agency as a group of major US airlines gave warning to travellers ahead of the temporary suspension.
The DHS has said that temporary suspension of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs will come into effect from 6am ET (local time) on Sunday, following the partial shutdown of the agency which began last week.
The halt in programs comes after Democrats and Republicans failed to come to a consensus on a deal on immigration enforcement reforms. The programs have been designed to help speed register travellers through the security lines. Suspending it could cause chaos for the travellers.
Kristi Noem, homeland security secretary, has said that “shutdowns have serious real world consequences”. Noem added, “TSA and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts.”
According to Chief Executive Chris Sununu, “Airlines for America is deeply concerned that…the traveling public will be, once again, used as a political football amid another government shutdown,” Reuters reported.
Chris further added that a similar shutdown last year led to losses of $6.1 billion across the travel industry and related sectors.
DHS, by halting the TSA Precheck and Global Entry airport security programs, is deploying the emergency measures it invoked in order to redirect staffing, a week after the Congress failed to send it more money as Democrats and Trump administration failed to reach a deal on a legislation to fund the DHS.
The TSA, in 2024 had said, PreCheck has more than 20 million active members whereas the total vetted airline passengers in the DHS’ traveler programs is more than 40 million, including the Global Entry.
(with inputs from Reuters)