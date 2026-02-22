US Homeland Security suspends TSA prechecks and Global Entry airport program amid partial shutdown. How does it impact travellers

Travellers wait at a security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo)

The US Department of Homeland and Security has said that it is suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs amid the continued partial shutdown of the agency as a group of major US airlines gave warning to travellers ahead of the temporary suspension.

The DHS has said that temporary suspension of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs will come into effect from 6am ET (local time) on Sunday, following the partial shutdown of the agency which began last week.