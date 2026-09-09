US suspends Cognizant’s Green Card filings: What it means for Indian workers

The Trump administration has suspended Cognizant’s PERM filings amid an investigation into alleged fraud in employment visa programmes. (Express Photo/Wikimedia Commons)

The US has suspended permanent labour certification, or PERM, filings by Chennai-founded IT services company Cognizant and software firm Cloudera, as the Trump administration steps up its crackdown on alleged fraud and misuse of employment visa programmes.

The move could have implications for foreign workers seeking US employment-based Green Cards through Cognizant, including Indian technology professionals. The US Department of Labour has not disclosed the specific allegations against either company.

Authorities have not publicly given details about the specific allegations against Cognizant or Cloudera, nor said how many PERM applications are affected or how long the suspension will last.

US Department of Labour Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito announced the suspension of the companies’ PERM filings, saying, “Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated.”