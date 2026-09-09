US suspends Cognizant’s Green Card filings: What it means for Indian workers

The US has suspended permanent labour certification, or PERM, filings by Chennai-founded IT services company Cognizant and software firm Cloudera, as the Trump administration steps up its crackdown on alleged fraud and misuse of employment visa programmes.
The move could have implications for foreign workers seeking US employment-based Green Cards through Cognizant, including Indian technology professionals. The US Department of Labour has not disclosed the specific allegations against either company.
Authorities have not publicly given details about the specific allegations against Cognizant or Cloudera, nor said how many PERM applications are affected or how long the suspension will last.
US Department of Labour Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito announced the suspension of the companies’ PERM filings, saying, “Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated.”
US Department of Labour Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito. (Instagram/@anthonydespo)
D’Esposito said the investigation into the two companies was conducted in coordination with the White House Fraud Task Force and other officials.
Referring to Cognizant, he said its PERM filings had been suspended and that the Department of Labour’s Office of Inspector General was investigating. In another statement, D’Esposito said authorities were following “facts, fraud and finances”.
The development comes after the Trump administration launched a major investigation in July into alleged fraud involving the H-1B and PERM employment programmes.
Neither company has released a statement yet.
What is PERM filing?
PERM stands for Program Electronic Review Management. It is the Department of Labour’s process for certifying that a US employer has tested the labour market and found that there are not sufficient qualified, willing and available US workers for a particular permanent job, and that hiring a foreign worker will not adversely affect wages and working conditions.
Before filing a PERM application, employers must obtain a prevailing wage determination for the position and complete the applicable recruitment and notice requirements.
Why Cognizant’s PERM suspension matters to Indians
Cognizant was founded in Chennai in 1994 and is now headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. It remains a major US employer of foreign technology workers. USCIS data cited in recent reports show that Cognizant had received 3,510 H-1B petition approvals as of June 30, compared with 9,413 in 2020.
The PERM suspension could therefore matter to employees pursuing employer-sponsored permanent residency, although the government has not said how many workers or applications are affected.
In June 2013, Olson stepped down as CEO to become Chairman of the Board and Chief Strategy Officer, while Tom Reilly, the former CEO of ArcSight, succeeded him as CEO.
What happens next?
The immediate question is how long the suspension will remain in place and whether the investigation will lead to further action. The Department of Labour has not disclosed a timeline or the number of PERM filings affected. Cognizant and Cloudera had not issued public statements at the time of publication.
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