US says it struck vessel in eastern Pacific, killing two

The military said in a post on X that ‌the vessel was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

By: Reuters
1 min readFeb 10, 2026 08:20 AM IST
Ecuador's ‌Maritime Rescue Coordination Center is coordinating the ‌search and ‍rescue ⁠operations, ​the U.S. Coast Guard said in ⁠a statementEcuador's ‌Maritime Rescue Coordination Center is coordinating the ‌search and ‍rescue ⁠operations, ​the U.S. Coast Guard said in ⁠a statement (Source: www.southcom.mil)
The US military on Monday said it launched a strike on ‍a ⁠vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor.

President ​Donald Trump’s ‌administration has touted its success in recent ​weeks at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels.

Reuters could not ‌immediately verify the information.

Reuters could not ‌immediately verify the information.

Ecuador’s ‌Maritime Rescue Coordination Center is coordinating the ‌search and ‍rescue ⁠operations, ​the U.S. Coast Guard said in ⁠a statement, adding ⁠that it is providing technical support.

