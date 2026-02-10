US says it struck vessel in eastern Pacific, killing two

Ecuador's ‌Maritime Rescue Coordination Center is coordinating the ‌search and ‍rescue ⁠operations, ​the U.S. Coast Guard said in ⁠a statement (Source: www.southcom.mil)

The US military on Monday said it launched a strike on ‍a ⁠vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor.

President ​Donald Trump’s ‌administration has touted its success in recent ​weeks at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels.

The military said in a post on X that ‌the vessel was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

Reuters could not ‌immediately verify the information.

Ecuador’s ‌Maritime Rescue Coordination Center is coordinating the ‌search and ‍rescue ⁠operations, ​the U.S. Coast Guard said in ⁠a statement, adding ⁠that it is providing technical support.