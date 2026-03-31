US reportedly strikes Iran’s Isfahan with 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs; Trump shares video

The US military hit a large ammunition depot in the Iranian city of Isfahan with 2,000-pound penetrator munitions, an official said.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 31, 2026 10:29 AM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
Donald TrumpPresident Trump via Truth Social.

The US and Israeli forces struck an ammunition depot in Iran’s Ishafan early Tuesday, reported Wall Street Journal.

In a footage, posted by Trump on Truth Social, shows multiple blasts followed by fires lighting up the night sky. The video, that was posted without any context, could not be independently verified.

According to US officials, cited by The Wall Street Journal, the strike involved 2,000-pound (about 907-kg) bunker-buster bombs targeting a military-linked site in Isfahan, a central Iranian city that hosts key defence facilities, including the Badr airbase. Reports said the initial strike triggered secondary explosions across the area.

The development comes as the war entered its second month, with regional powers including Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey holding talks to explore a diplomatic way out.

Trump has warned Iran that if talks with the “new, and more reasonable regime” don’t lead to a deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the US will destroy Iranian energy sites, including power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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