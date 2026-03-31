US reportedly strikes Iran’s Isfahan with 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs; Trump shares video

The US and Israeli forces struck an ammunition depot in Iran’s Ishafan early Tuesday, reported Wall Street Journal.

In a footage, posted by Trump on Truth Social, shows multiple blasts followed by fires lighting up the night sky. The video, that was posted without any context, could not be independently verified.

According to US officials, cited by The Wall Street Journal, the strike involved 2,000-pound (about 907-kg) bunker-buster bombs targeting a military-linked site in Isfahan, a central Iranian city that hosts key defence facilities, including the Badr airbase. Reports said the initial strike triggered secondary explosions across the area.

The development comes as the war entered its second month, with regional powers including Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey holding talks to explore a diplomatic way out.

Trump has warned Iran that if talks with the “new, and more reasonable regime” don’t lead to a deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the US will destroy Iranian energy sites, including power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island

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