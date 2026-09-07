Green card alert for Indians: US says EB-1 category may run out before Sept 30

Indians waiting for a US green card under the EB-1 category may face a fresh setback, with the US State Department warning that the category could become unavailable before the fiscal year ends on September 30 because of high demand.
EB-1, or the employment-based first-preference green card, is used by priority workers, including people with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors or researchers, and some multinational executives or managers.
The alert by the US State Department appears in the September Visa Bulletin, which highlights that EB-1 could be temporarily unavailable for Indians in the coming weeks due to high demand. The bulletin states that the EB-1 tier might run out of India’s allocation ahead of the conclusion of America’s fiscal year on September 30.
The State Department has said visa categories may become “Unavailable” before the end of the fiscal year if annual limits are reached. (Photo: US State Department website)
What The US Visa Bulletin Says
In an update provided on the website, the State Department said, “High demand and number use by aliens chargeable to India in the EB-1 visa category may necessitate making the category unavailable in the coming weeks if India’s pro-rated limit in the EB-1 category is reached before the fiscal year ends.”
Final Action Dates For September
Final action dates are crucial for any visa applicant. These cutoff dates determine when an immigrant visa number is available and a green card or permanent residency can be officially approved.
Employment-Based (EB)
August visa bulletin for India
September visa bulletin for India
EB-1 (Priority Workers)
15 October, 2022
15 October, 2022
EB-2 (Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees or Persons of Exceptional Ability)
Unavailable
Unavailable
EB-3 (Skilled Workers, Professionals, and Other Workers)
01 January, 2014
01 January, 2014
EB-4 (Certain Special Immigrants)
15 October, 2022
15 December, 2022
EB-5 (Employment Creation)
Unavailable
Unavailable
Certain Religious Workers
15 October, 2022
15 December, 2022
Other Workers
01 January, 2014
01 January, 2014
What Happens If EB-1 Becomes Unavailable
The department further noted, “This situation will be continually monitored, and any necessary adjustments will be made accordingly.” If the EB-1 allocation for India gets exhausted before the September 30 cut-off date, the employment-based visa category will become unavailable.
India faces a 7 per cent per-country employment visa limit
According to data available on the State Department website, for the fiscal year 2026, a worldwide Employment-Based preference limit in accordance with the terms of Section 201 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) is 186,317, and the per-country limit is fixed at 7 per cent of the combined total employment annual limits, which is therefore 28,862.
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Key Filing Dates For Indian Applicants
Among the September dates for filing chart for Indian nationals, December 1, 2023, is designated for EB-1, and for EB-2 and EB-3, January 15, 2015, is applicable. The State Department has said visa categories may become “Unavailable” before the end of the fiscal year if annual limits, category limits, or pro-rated per-country limits are reached.
Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers.
Experience
Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects.
Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats.
Expertise
His core areas of focus include:
US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts.
US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences.
Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments.
Authoritativeness and trustworthiness
Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More