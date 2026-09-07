Green card alert for Indians: US says EB-1 category may run out before Sept 30

The bulletin states that the EB-1 tier might run out of India’s allocation ahead of the conclusion of America’s fiscal year on September 30. (Photo: AI-generated image)

Indians waiting for a US green card under the EB-1 category may face a fresh setback, with the US State Department warning that the category could become unavailable before the fiscal year ends on September 30 because of high demand.

EB-1, or the employment-based first-preference green card, is used by priority workers, including people with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors or researchers, and some multinational executives or managers.

The alert by the US State Department appears in the September Visa Bulletin, which highlights that EB-1 could be temporarily unavailable for Indians in the coming weeks due to high demand. The bulletin states that the EB-1 tier might run out of India’s allocation ahead of the conclusion of America’s fiscal year on September 30.