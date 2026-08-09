US may screen foreign journalists’ social media for visas. What it means for Indians

The US State Department is reportedly planning to screen the social media accounts of foreign journalists applying for visas to visit the United States as President Donald Trump’s administration is moving ahead with its policy to tighten visa rules, creating new hurdles for people seeking to report from America.

Reuters, citing an internal memo reported by news outlet The Daily Signal, stated that an initiative by the Trump administration to vet social media accounts for many visa types was being expanded to include representatives of foreign media. The memo added that the measure to screen social media accounts would also include applicants for another type of visa for workers from Canada and Mexico.

The US State Department, when asked to confirm the specifics of the report, declined to comment, citing “purported internal documents.” A spokesperson for the department said that “online presence vetting”, as the State Department describes it, is to ensure that applicants are eligible for a visa under the law.

“The Department of State is screening and vetting to the maximum extent possible every foreign national seeking admission to the United States to ensure they will respect US law, including the terms of their admission, and do not pose a threat to US security, public safety, or national interests,” the spokesperson added, Reuters reported.

When will new visa rules take effect?

However, it remains to be seen when the proposed changes related to the visa policy for foreign journalists would take effect.

The Department of Homeland Security last month hardened the rules and regulations related to how long international journalists and other visa holders, including foreign students, can remain in the United States.

The new rule by the DHS created a fixed period of stay for I visas issued to foreign journalists, F visas issued to international students, and J visas for cultural exchange visitors. This new rule is set to take effect 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register, though it is subject to a review by the US Congress.

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New US visa rules could affect Indians

This new rule is poised to impact Indian nationals as they constitute the largest international student community in the United S tates. According to the annual census by the Institute of International Education (IIE), in the 2024-25 academic year, 3,63,019 students from India and 2,65,919 from China made up 53 per cent of all foreign students in the US.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services had earlier stated that it will vet the social media posts of immigrants and visa applicants related to “anti-Semitic” and “anti-American” content.