US soldiers must now undergo mandatory testosterone screening, says Hegseth

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday said all active-duty service members aged 30 and above will have to undergo annual testosterone screening as part of their routine medical evaluations. He said the initiative is intended to identify and address testosterone deficiency that could affect military readiness.

Hegseth in a video message said that the policy aims to ensure troops remain strong, resilient and capable of doing everything and be mentally prepared for the modern battlefield demands.

“Because it’s well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop,” Hegseth said, adding that troops diagnosed with low testosterone could choose to undergo testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) to help them “operate at your absolute best.”

Hormone replacement therapy an option, says Hegseth

Under the new policy, annual testosterone testing will become mandatory for military personnel aged 30 and above, while any recommended hormone replacement therapy will remain voluntary. According to Reuters‘ report, roops under the age of 30 may request testing if they wish.

The Pentagon’s move follows recent efforts by the Trump administration to make testosterone therapy more widely available.

Last month, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to ease restrictions on testosterone replacement treatments, including seeking to remove limits on prescribing the hormone to men experiencing age- related declines in testosterone.

Currently, the US Food and Drug Aministration approves testosterone therapy primary for men diagnosed with hypogonadism which is a condition that results in abnormally low testosterone levels.

Story continues below this ad

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has also advocated wider access to testosterone therapy saying that it can improve health and vitality. But many medical experts remain cautious, saying that treatement should be reserved for individuals with documented low testosterone and related symptoms, as per the Associated Press reports.

Democrats slam Hegseth

Many of the Democratic lawmakers pointed to Pentagon’s policy banning transgender service members who often rely on hormone therapy. “So now y’all support gender-affirming care?” Democratic Congresswoman Summer Lee wrote on social media.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, echoed the criticism, saying, “Sounds like gender-affirming care to me.”

Duckworth and Representative Chrissy Houlahan, an Air Force veteran, urged the Pentagon to extend hormone screening to women as well, especially for reproductive and menopause-related health concerns.

Story continues below this ad

Houlahan added, “proves that Secretary Hegseth takes direction from the far corners of the manosphere.”

In a statement, Duckworth said hormone screening should be available for all service members to help detect fertility issues early, noting that military personnel face higher rates of infertility than the general population, according to the AP reports.

The Pentagon said the initiative is intended to improve health and operational readiness rather than provide artificial performance enhancement.

When asked what specific medical conditions the policy was designed to address, the department referred to Hegseth’s remarks that maintaining appropriate testosterone levels would help ensure troops remain psychologically and physically prepared for combat.

Story continues below this ad

The announcement comes against the backdrop of previous concerns over testosterone use within elite military units.

Following the death of a Navy SEAL recruit during training in 2022, investigators discovered testosterone and other performance-enhancing substances in his possession. The incident prompted the Navy to launch a screening programme for hormonal substances linked to muscle growth among special operations personnel.

Hegseth stressed that the new policy “is not about artificial enhancement.”

The Pentagon did not respond to questions about the scientific studies underpinning the initiative or whether female troops experiencing perimenopause would also be evaluated for hormone-based therapies.

Story continues below this ad

Medical experts urge caution

Testosterone levels naturally decline with age and have been associated with symptoms including low libido, erectile dysfunction, mood changes and reduced muscle mass. However, experts have long debated when hormone replacement therapy is appropriate.

Recent studies have found that testosterone therapy may improve sexual function, bone density and muscle strength in some men. The FDA last year removed a boxed warning linking testosterone drugs to increased risks of heart attack and stroke after newer evidence questioned those concerns.

At the same time, major medical guidelines do not recommend routine testosterone screening for all men, as per AP reports. Instead, physicians are generally advised to consider treatment only for patients with persistent symptoms and consistently low testosterone levels confirmed by two separate morning blood tests, as hormone levels fluctuate throughout the day.