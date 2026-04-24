US soldier involved in Maduro’s capture arrested for using classified intel to win $400,000 bet on Venezuela raid

A soldier from US special forces involved in the operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been arrested for using classified information about the raid to win over $400,000 in an online betting market, federal officials said Thursday.

Gannon Ken Van Dyke, who played a role in the operation to capture Maduro in January, used his access to classified intelligence to make money on Polymarket, a prediction market site. This could lead him to years in prison.

The charges the soldier is facing

The charges against him are listed as follows: unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, making an unlawful monetary transaction, theft of nonpublic government information, wire fraud, and commodities fraud.