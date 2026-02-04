US shoots down Iran’s Shahed drone that approached USS Abraham Lincoln

The drone “aggressively approached” the aircraft carrier with “unclear intent”. (Photo: Reuters)

US Central Command on Tuesday said a Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, US Central Command said the drone “aggressively approached” the aircraft carrier with “unclear intent” and it “continued to fly toward the ship despite de-escalatory measures taken by US forces operating in international waters.”