US Senator sparks outrage after linking Hyderabad’s famous ‘Visa Temple’ to ‘cartel’

Missouri Republican Senator Eric Schmitt found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he trained his guns on India’s H-1B visa applicants – and on a temple in Hyderabad – in a series of pointed posts on X.

Schmitt, in his posts, alleged that US visa programmes, including H-1B, L-1, F-1 and Optional Practical Training (OPT), have collectively created what he called a “Visa Cartel,” one that, according to him, actively displaces American workers and suppresses domestic wages while hollowing out the American middle class.

“Billions now flow to India for AI training instead, subsidised by Americans,” Schmitt posted on X.