US Senator sparks outrage after linking Hyderabad’s famous ‘Visa Temple’ to ‘cartel’

Missouri Republican Senator Eric Schmitt found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he trained his guns on India’s H-1B visa applicants – and on a temple in Hyderabad – in a series of pointed posts on X.
Schmitt, in his posts, alleged that US visa programmes, including H-1B, L-1, F-1 and Optional Practical Training (OPT), have collectively created what he called a “Visa Cartel,” one that, according to him, actively displaces American workers and suppresses domestic wages while hollowing out the American middle class.
“Billions now flow to India for AI training instead, subsidised by Americans,” Schmitt posted on X.
‘Visa Temple’ remark draws attention
It was, however, one particular post that drew the most attention. Schmitt shared an image of the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad – long and affectionately known among locals as the “Visa Temple” – and folded it into his broader argument against the visa system.
“The ‘Visa Cartel’ has its own ‘Visa Temple’ in Hyderabad, which sees thousands of Indians circling altars and getting passports blessed for U.S. work visas. American workers shouldn’t have to compete against a system this gamed,” Schmitt added.
The Chilkur Balaji Temple has, over the decades, become a deeply familiar landmark for Hyderabad’s student and IT professional community. It is common practice for visa aspirants to visit the temple before their consulate interviews or before departing for the United States, seeking what devotees believe to be divine favour for their applications.
The “Visa Cartel” has its own “Visa Temple” in Hyderabad, which sees thousands of Indians circling altars and getting passports blessed for U.S. work visas.
Schmitt did not stop at the temple reference. In a separate post, he alleged that foreign students – nearly half of whom, he noted, are Indian nationals – are handed taxpayer-subsidised work permits, while corporations sidestep payroll taxes and standard wage protections.
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“They flow into H-1B, then green cards, while U.S. grads with debt compete against cheaper labour,”
Schmitt added.
Taking his argument a step further, the senator alleged that Indian visa holders circulate confidential interview questions among applicants from the same country – a claim he offered without citing evidence – before levelling his sharpest charge at the technology sector.
“Big Tech quietly locks out Americans by routing jobs through these pipelines. Merit is now replaced by ethnic favoritism,” the Senator said.
India dominates H-1B numbers
The remarks come against a well-established statistical backdrop. India accounts for roughly 70 to 80 per cent of all H-1B visa approvals annually – a share that dwarfs that of China, which represents approximately 12 per cent. The H-1B programme has long been a subject of political debate in the United States, with critics arguing it undercuts domestic workers and supporters contending it fills critical skill gaps in the American economy.
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