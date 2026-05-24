Shots fired near White House: Dozens of gunshots trigger immediate lockdown while Trump inside

The US Secret Service on Saturday said it was ⁠aware ​of reports of shots ​fired ​in Washington, ⁠DC, at 17th Street and ‌Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the White ⁠House and ⁠was working to ⁠corroborate ‌those ​reports with ‌personnel on the ground. FBI ‌Director ​Kash ​Patel ​said the ​FBI was on ⁠scene supporting the Secret ‌Service. […]

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMay 24, 2026 04:44 AM IST First published on: May 24, 2026 at 04:41 AM IST
White HousePolice and members of the Secret Service block streets around the White House. (Photo: AP)

The US Secret Service on Saturday said it was ⁠aware ​of reports of shots ​fired ​in Washington, ⁠DC, at 17th Street and ‌Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the White ⁠House and ⁠was working to ⁠corroborate ‌those ​reports with ‌personnel on the ground.

FBI ‌Director ​Kash ​Patel ​said the ​FBI was on ⁠scene supporting the Secret ‌Service.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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