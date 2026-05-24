Shots fired near White House: Dozens of gunshots trigger immediate lockdown while Trump inside

The US Secret Service on Saturday said it was aware of reports of shots fired in Washington, DC, at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the White House and was working to corroborate those reports with personnel on the ground.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI was on scene supporting the Secret Service.
President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).
This is a developing story and will be updated.