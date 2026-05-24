Shots fired near White House: Dozens of gunshots trigger immediate lockdown while Trump inside

Police and members of the Secret Service block streets around the White House. (Photo: AP)

The US Secret Service on Saturday said it was ⁠aware ​of reports of shots ​fired ​in Washington, ⁠DC, at 17th Street and ‌Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the White ⁠House and ⁠was working to ⁠corroborate ‌those ​reports with ‌personnel on the ground.

FBI ‌Director ​Kash ​Patel ​said the ​FBI was on ⁠scene supporting the Secret ‌Service.