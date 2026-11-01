US revoked 300,000 visas under Trump: What Indian students and workers need to know

The figures were released by the Department of State on its official X account and show an acceleration in the pace of visa revocations in recent months. In an update in August, the department had put the total number of visa revocations since Trump’s current term began in January 2025 at over 175,000.

Under @SecRubio’s leadership, the State Department has undertaken an unprecedented review of U.S. visa holders, resulting in the revocations of over 300,000 visas — the most in American history. https://t.co/ksF9Yy7KG5 — Department of State (@StateDept) November 1, 2026

State Department cites public safety, immigration violations

The State Department, in a post on X, wrote, “Under Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the State Department has undertaken an unprecedented review of US visa holders, resulting in the revocations of over 300,000 visas — the most in American history.”

The vast majority of these revocations were due to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations, fraud or misrepresentation, or other information indicating the individual was no longer eligible for a visa. https://t.co/EOBuwXnVX7 — Department of State (@StateDept) November 1, 2026

It added that the majority of the visa revocations were linked to public safety concerns, immigration violations, criminal activity, fraud, or misrepresentation, or other information indicating the individual was no longer eligible for a visa.

Over 4,000 visas revoked for birth tourism

The department said more than 4,000 visas have been revoked for birth tourism alone. It is a practice of travelling to the United States to give birth in order for the child to receive American citizenship. It added that among the 4,000 visas revoked for birth tourism, over 700 belonged to Chinese nationals.

Over 4,000 visas have been revoked for birth tourism alone. https://t.co/9CWLwRC7wp — Department of State (@StateDept) November 1, 2026

The Trump administration had set up a Continuous Vetting Center in Washington, DC, under the Bureau of Consular Affairs in 2025 that “revoked over 23,000 of these visas,” the department stated.

Assault, DUI among reasons for visa cancellations

According to the State Department, the majority of the 23,000 visas revoked by the Continuous Vetting Center were revoked for criminal activity or other public safety concerns, including 25 percent for assault and related crimes, 22 percent for driving under the influence, 7 percent for theft, and 7 percent for substance abuse or distribution.

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In the thread, the department added, “A visa is a privilege, not a right. Under Secretary Rubio’s leadership, we will continue to ensure that those who violate our laws are not permitted to remain in our country.”

No India-specific visa revocation figures released

The figures released by the Trump administration didn’t highlight a country-wise breakdown of the revocations, other than the birth tourism category revocations of Chinese nationals.

The statement also didn’t reveal how many of the visas that were cancelled were held by Indian nationals, who are among the largest groups of students and skilled workers in the United States.