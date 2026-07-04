List of US presidents: From George Washington to Donald Trump and their legacy

As the United States marks 250 years of independence on Saturday, July 4, 2026, its story can also be told through the 47 presidents who have occupied the White House. From George Washington, who helped build the institutions of a new republic, to Donald Trump, whose return to power has reshaped modern American politics, every presidency has left an imprint on the country’s evolution.
Some presidents steered America through wars, economic crises and social upheaval. Others transformed the nation’s economy, expanded civil rights, or redefined its role on the global stage. Together, they turned a fledgling republic of 13 states into the world’s largest economy and one of its most influential military and diplomatic powers.
As America celebrates its Semiquincentennial, here is a look at every US president and the legacy each left behind.
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World · US at 250
America at 250: the presidents
From Washington to Trump — 47 presidencies (45 individuals; Cleveland and Trump each served non-consecutive terms) and the moments that defined them.
Milestone presidents
RepublicanDemocraticEarlier / other
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George Washington1789Unaffiliated
Founded the presidency.
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Thomas Jefferson1801Dem.-Rep.
The Louisiana Purchase.
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Abraham Lincoln1861Republican
The Civil War; slavery abolished.
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Theodore Roosevelt1901Republican
Championed the national parks.
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Franklin D. Roosevelt1933Democratic
The New Deal and WWII; elected four times.
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John F. Kennedy1961Democratic
Launched the space race.
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Ronald Reagan1981Republican
Presided over the end of the Cold War.
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Barack Obama2009Democratic
The first Black president.
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Donald Trump2017 & 2025Republican47th · current
“America First”; the second president to serve non-consecutive terms.
President → defining moment
WashingtonThe Constitution takes effect
JeffersonThe Louisiana Purchase
LincolnThe Civil War
McKinleyThe Spanish-American War
T. RooseveltThe Panama Canal
F. D. RooseveltThe Great Depression & WWII
TrumanThe atomic bomb; NATO
KennedyThe Cuban Missile Crisis
ReaganThe end of the Cold War
G. W. Bush9/11
ObamaThe Affordable Care Act
Trump“America First”
250 years of occupants
The White House
Washington
1789
Jefferson
1801
Lincoln
1861
T. Roosevelt
1901
F. D. Roosevelt
1933
Kennedy
1961
Reagan
1981
Obama
2009
Trump
2017 & 2025
The White House has been the presidential residence since 1800; John Adams was its first occupant.
Presidential firsts & records
★
First president
George Washington
★
First Black president
Barack Obama
★
First Catholic president
John F. Kennedy
★
Youngest to take office
Theodore Roosevelt
Age 42 (JFK was the youngest elected, at 43)
★
Oldest at inauguration
Donald Trump
78 years, 7 months, in 2025
★
Only president to resign
Richard Nixon
★
Only president elected four times
Franklin D. Roosevelt
★
Non-consecutive terms
Grover Cleveland & Donald Trump
The timeline highlights selected milestone presidents, not all 47. Party colours follow the modern convention (red = Republican, blue = Democratic).
Sources: The White House Historical Association · U.S. National Archives.
America’s first president established the federal government under the new Constitution and set many traditions that continue today, including appointing a Cabinet and voluntarily stepping down after two terms. His decision established a democratic norm that lasted until Franklin D. Roosevelt.
John Adams (1797–1801)
A key leader of the American Revolution, Adams navigated growing tensions with France and strengthened the federal government, though the Alien and Sedition Acts remain among the most controversial laws of his presidency.
Thomas Jefferson (1801–1809)
Jefferson doubled the size of the United States through the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, transforming the country into a continental power. His presidency reinforced republican ideals and westward expansion.
James Madison (1809–1817)
Often called the “Father of the Constitution,” Madison led the country during the War of 1812 against Britain, strengthening American nationalism despite the conflict’s challenges.
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James Monroe (1817–1825)
Monroe is remembered for the Monroe Doctrine, warning European powers against further colonisation in the Americas—a principle that shaped US foreign policy for generations.
John Quincy Adams championed infrastructure and education. Andrew Jackson expanded presidential authority and broadened political participation for white male voters, though his legacy remains deeply controversial because of the forced removal of Native Americans during the Trail of Tears.
Martin Van Buren grappled with a severe financial panic. William Henry Harrison served the shortest presidency in American history, while John Tyler established that vice presidents fully assume presidential powers upon a president’s death.
James K. Polk dramatically expanded US territory following the Mexican-American War. Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan struggled to contain the growing conflict over slavery, setting the stage for the Civil War.
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Abraham Lincoln (1861–1865)
Lincoln preserved the Union during the Civil War and fundamentally reshaped the nation. His Emancipation Proclamation changed the war into a fight against slavery, while his support for the 13th Amendment ensured slavery’s abolition. His assassination in 1865 cemented his place among America’s greatest presidents.
Reconstruction and America’s Rise (1865–1901)
Andrew Johnson oversaw the difficult Reconstruction period but repeatedly clashed with Congress. Ulysses S. Grant sought to protect the rights of formerly enslaved Americans, while Rutherford B. Hayes effectively ended Reconstruction.
James Garfield’s assassination accelerated civil service reform, later advanced by Chester Arthur. Grover Cleveland became the first president to serve non-consecutive terms. Benjamin Harrison expanded federal legislation, while William McKinley led America into the Spanish-American War, marking its emergence as a global power.
Theodore Roosevelt (1901–1909)
Few presidents transformed the office as dramatically as Theodore Roosevelt. He challenged powerful monopolies, strengthened consumer protections and created millions of acres of protected national parks and forests. Internationally, he expanded American influence through projects such as the Panama Canal and helped establish the presidency as the centre of national leadership.
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Progressive reform to the great depression (1909–1933)
William Howard Taft continued trust-busting efforts. Woodrow Wilson led America through World War I and promoted the League of Nations, although his presidency also faced criticism over civil liberties and racial segregation.
Warren Harding’s administration was marred by corruption scandals. Calvin Coolidge presided over the economic boom of the Roaring Twenties before Herbert Hoover confronted the devastating Great Depression.
Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933–1945)
Franklin Roosevelt transformed the relationship between Americans and their government. His New Deal programmes tackled the Great Depression through financial reforms, public works and Social Security. He later led the United States through most of World War II and helped shape the post-war international order. His four election victories remain unmatched.
Harry S. Truman (1945–1953)
Truman authorised the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, oversaw the end of World War II and laid the foundations of the Cold War through the Marshall Plan and NATO.
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Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953–1961)
The former Supreme Allied Commander presided over post-war prosperity and launched the Interstate Highway System, one of the largest infrastructure projects in US history.
John F. Kennedy (1961–1963)
Kennedy inspired a generation through his vision of public service and the space race. His assassination in 1963 remains one of the defining moments of modern American history.
Lyndon B. Johnson (1963–1969)
Johnson passed landmark legislation including the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act and Great Society programmes. However, the Vietnam War increasingly divided the country.
Watergate, Diplomacy and the Cold War
Richard Nixon reshaped foreign policy by opening relations with China and pursuing détente with the Soviet Union before resigning over the Watergate scandal. Gerald Ford sought to restore public trust, while Jimmy Carter brokered the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel.
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Ronald Reagan (1981–1989)
Reagan ushered in a conservative political era that continues to shape American politics. His tax cuts, deregulation agenda and hardline approach to the Soviet Union transformed the Republican Party and influenced the closing years of the Cold War.
From the Cold War to the 21st Century
George H.W. Bush managed the end of the Cold War and led the Gulf War coalition. Bill Clinton presided over strong economic growth during the 1990s.
George W. Bush’s presidency was defined by the September 11 attacks and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Barack Obama became America’s first Black president, expanded healthcare through the Affordable Care Act and steered the country through the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
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Donald Trump (2017–2021; 2025–Present)
Trump remains one of the most consequential and polarising figures in modern American politics. His “America First” agenda reshaped debates over immigration, trade, foreign policy and executive power. After losing the 2020 election, he returned to office in 2025, becoming only the second president after Grover Cleveland to serve non-consecutive terms. His influence continues to dominate the Republican Party and American political discourse.
Joe Biden (2021–2025)
Biden focused on post-pandemic recovery, infrastructure investment, climate policy and support for Ukraine while confronting inflation, immigration challenges and increasing political polarisation.
Why America’s presidents matter beyond the US
The presidency has shaped not only American history but also global affairs. Decisions made by US presidents have influenced world wars, the Cold War, international trade, climate policy and technological innovation. For India, successive administrations have defined key moments in bilateral ties—from Cold War diplomacy and the 2008 civil nuclear agreement to today’s strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific, trade, defence cooperation and education.
As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the history of its presidents offers a window into how the country evolved—from a small Atlantic republic into a global superpower whose decisions continue to influence politics and economies around the world.
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