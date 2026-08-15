Trump’s health under scrutiny: Cardiologist raises 7 questions about his care

US President Donald Trump, who turned 80 in June, is facing renewed questions about his health after cardiologist Dr Jonathan Reiner questioned the extent of medical information publicly disclosed by the White House.

The White House physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, has repeatedly said Trump is in “excellent health” and is fit to serve.

The White House’s latest medical report, released in May, said Trump was in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to serve. The three-hour evaluation at Walter Reed involved 22 specialists and included CT and heart imaging, cancer screening and other preventive tests. His physician said his cardiac imaging showed no abnormalities and that Trump scored 30 out of 30 on a Montreal Cognitive Assessment.