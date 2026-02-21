Trump increases global tariffs from 10% to 15% after US Supreme Court’s setback

The announcement posted on Truth Social comes a day after the Supreme Court verdict

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 10:26 PM IST
TrumpThe announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court verdict. (File Photo)
US President Donald Trump Saturday dramatically escalated his trade offensive, announcing that he would raise the proposed global tariff to 15%, just a day after unveiling a 10% levy. The sudden hike came in defiance of a US Supreme Court ruling that curbed his emergency tariff powers, signalling that Trump is far from backing down in his aggressive push to reshape global trade rules.

In a social media post, Trump said the move followed a “thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday” by the US Supreme Court.

After the court ruled that he lacked the emergency authority to impose sweeping tariffs, Trump signed an executive order on Friday night allowing him to bypass Congress and enforce a 10% tax on imports worldwide. However, those tariffs would remain in place for only 150 days unless lawmakers vote to extend them.

ALSO READ | IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Trump’s options, limitations

‘Will issue new tariffs in a few months’

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.”

He added that in the next few months, the Trump administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible tariffs, which will continue “our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

The court’s dissent

The majority found that the Constitution “very clearly” gives Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs. “The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

“The tariffs at issue here may or may not be wise policy. But as a matter of text, history, and precedent, they are clearly lawful,” Kavanaugh wrote in the dissent.

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

