Trump increases global tariffs from 10% to 15% after US Supreme Court’s setback

US President Donald Trump Saturday dramatically escalated his trade offensive, announcing that he would raise the proposed global tariff to 15%, just a day after unveiling a 10% levy. The sudden hike came in defiance of a US Supreme Court ruling that curbed his emergency tariff powers, signalling that Trump is far from backing down in his aggressive push to reshape global trade rules.

In a social media post, Trump said the move followed a “thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday” by the US Supreme Court.

After the court ruled that he lacked the emergency authority to impose sweeping tariffs, Trump signed an executive order on Friday night allowing him to bypass Congress and enforce a 10% tax on imports worldwide. However, those tariffs would remain in place for only 150 days unless lawmakers vote to extend them.