US Green Card suspension: What it means for Indian techies at Microsoft, TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Adobe and Capgemini

US Green Card Suspension: The US will not accept new or process pending PERM applications involving the named companies. (AI-generated image)

The Trump administration’s decision to suspend eight major technology companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies and Capgemini, from the US Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme is unlikely to cause an immediate financial hit to Indian IT firms, according to analysts.

The US Department of Labour has said it will not accept new or process pending permanent labour certification applications involving these companies.

PERM is a crucial stage in the process through which employers sponsor eligible foreign workers for employment-based green cards. The action does not automatically cancel existing H-1B visas, but it could disrupt the green-card pathway for workers whose applications are affected.

Explainer What the US green-card freeze means for Indian techies 1 What happened? 8 TECH FIRMS HIT BY US GREEN-CARD FREEZE Microsoft Adobe Cognizant Infosys TCS Wipro HCL Capgemini 2 What is suspended? PERM, NOT H‑1B VISAS The US will not accept new or process pending PERM applications involving the named companies. PERM SUSPENDED H‑1B NOT AUTOMATICALLY CANCELLED 3 Who could be affected? INDIAN TECHIES SEEKING GREEN CARDS Workers relying on employer-sponsored PERM applications could face delays and uncertainty. WAITING 4 What about Indian IT firms? LESS THAN 2% OF PERM FILINGS Indian IT firms accounted for less than 2% of PERM applications from October 2024 to September 2025, according to ICICI Securities, as reported by Reuters. ← <2% All PERM filings Indian IT firms Oct 2024 – Sep 2025 Reuters 5 What are companies saying? TCS EXPECTS NO IMPACT TCS said the suspension would not affect its workforce strategy or client engagements, citing single-digit PERM applications over the past two years. Single-digit PERM applications in two years Reuters 6 The bigger picture LIMITED IMMEDIATE HIT, LONG-TERM UNCERTAINTY Analysts flag potential talent-retention concerns, hiring costs and regulatory uncertainty for India’s $315-billion IT industry. $315bn India’s IT industry Talent retention Hiring costs Regulatory uncertainty Reuters Sources: US Department of Labor; Reuters Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

What does the green card move mean for Indian techies?

For Indian professionals working in the US on H-1B visas, the immediate concern is the potential delay or disruption to their route to permanent residency through employer sponsorship.

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The suspension could affect employees whose employers have initiated, or were preparing to initiate, PERM applications. The longer-term implications will depend on how long the restrictions remain in place and how the US government handles affected cases.

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News Reuters, citing analysts, reported that Indian IT firms were unlikely to face near-term fallout because major tech companies had reduced their dependence on the PERM route.

According to ICICI Securities, Indian IT firms accounted for less than 2 per cent of PERM applications filed between October 2024 and September 2025. The brokerage said the development was negative for Indian IT stocks in the near-to-medium term, primarily because of sentiment and longer-term talent-retention concerns rather than an immediate revenue impact.

It also warned that prolonged uncertainty around residency could increase attrition among US-based workers.

What Indian government said

The Ministry of External Affairs said the US move did not advance the shared ambitions of the two countries and defended the contribution of Indian professionals to the American economy.

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“We have also seen some comments in this context by the US vice president. We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem,” the MEA said on Friday.

The Indian government response came after US Vice President JD Vance accused companies of using the PERM programme to replace American employees with foreign workers and undercut their wages.

What Nasscom said

Nasscom, India’s IT body, said late on Thursday that firms had significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas in recent years while expanding local ‌hiring ⁠in the US.

Relatively few workers move from H-1B visas to permanent residency through PERM, Reuters reported, citing Nasscom.

How TCS reacted

TCS, India’s largest IT services exporter, said it did not expect the suspension to affect its workforce strategy or client engagements, citing single-digit PERM applications over the past two years.

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India’s IT index rose about 3 per cent, led by ​TCS, which gained after upbeat second-quarter results. Both IT ​index and TCS logged their ⁠biggest percentage rise in six weeks on Friday. The overall market value of the 10 constituents in the IT index rose 701.336 billion rupees ($7.25 billion).

US lawmaker Jayapal slams move

Democratic lawmaker Pramila Jayapal slammed the Trump administration’s decision, saying it amounted to taking a hammer to the legal immigration system.

Jayapal, who hails from Washington state – the home of Microsoft, said on Thursday the tech giant was a leader in advocating comprehensive immigration reforms.

Jayapal’s remarks, seen as a defence of Microsoft, drew a dig from Vance, who wondered whether socialism meant making available never-ending cheap labour for megacorporations.

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“‘Socialism’ apparently means fighting like hell to ensure megacorporations have a never-ending flow of cheap labour,” Vance said.

Vance announced the suspension on Thursday, accusing major tech firms and outsourcing companies of abusing the visa system at the expense of American workers. Jayapal, a progressive Democrat from Washington state, said that the Trump administration has been consistently working to take away legal pathways for immigrants to contribute their talents to our country, and this is yet another of those attacks.

Why the decision matters for Indian IT

The suspension comes at a difficult time for India’s $315-billion IT industry, which relies heavily on the US market for revenue and is already navigating AI-led disruption and tighter immigration rules.

Reuters reported that Indian IT stocks had fallen around 25 per cent this year, compared with a 14 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

“This additional regulatory development adds another layer of uncertainty for the sector,” Reuters quoted Sumit Singhania, head of research at Bajaj Broking, as saying.

Singhania said companies could face higher hiring and compliance costs as they increasingly rely on US talent and subcontracting, potentially weighing on margins.

(With inputs from agencies)