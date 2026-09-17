US passes Russia Sanctions Bill, Trump gets authority to levy 100% tariffs on India and China

US President Donald Trump will now have exclusive powers to levy 100% tariffs on nations buying oil and gas from Russia (File photo/AP).

The Russia Sanctions Bill, which grants the US President unprecedented powers to levy 100% tariffs on nations buying oil from Moscow, has cleared the final hurdle. The US House of Representatives passed the bipartisan sanctions bill targeting Russia on Wednesday. The legislation, officially titled the ‘Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’, received 262-159 votes in its favour. President Donald Trump is now expected to sign it into a law.

The measure gives President Donald Trump new authority to slap duties of up to 100 percent on foreign nations, including India and China, that purchase Russian oil and natural gas.