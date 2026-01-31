Bajaj
US offers Venezuelan oil to India to cut Russian crude imports

India became a major buyer of Russian oil after the 2022 Ukraine war triggered Western sanctions and steep discounts.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJan 31, 2026 10:45 AM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
US-IndiaIndia’s Russian crude purchases, at about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January. (Representational/File Photo)

The United States has told India that it can soon resume purchases of Venezuelan crude oil as New Delhi sharply reduces its imports of oil from Russia, news agency Reuters reported on Friday.

The shift comes amid pressure from Washington on India’s energy trade, with Russian crude volumes to India expected to decline further.

The US outreach is intended to help India replace shrinking Russian oil imports with Venezuelan supplies, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

India’s Russian crude purchases, which stayed at about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, are projected to fall to around 1 million bpd in February and about 800,000 bpd in March, a source said, with the possibility of further decline later on.

Also read ‘It was important to make me happy’: Donald Trump says US could raise tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases


US President Donald Trump previously imposed a 25 per cent tariff on countries, including India, that buy Venezuelan oil – a policy that effectively discouraged Venezuelan imports. But as India moves to cut Russian crude, Washington has signalled it may allow Venezuelan barrels as an alternative source.

Story continues below this ad

India diversifying oil supply amid tariff pressure

India became a major buyer of Russian oil after the 2022 Ukraine war triggered Western sanctions and steep discounts. Under US tariff pressure linked to those purchases, New Delhi is now diversifying its crude sources, increasing imports from the Middle East, Africa and South America to fill the gap.

Indian refiners have already begun limiting Russian crude purchases, and traders are exploring Venezuelan grades to replace lost volumes. It is not yet clear whether Venezuelan oil to India would be sold directly by Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA or marketed through outside trading houses.

Also read ‘Modi knew I was unhappy,’ says Donald Trump as India cuts Russian oil imports; Senator says tariffs forced Delhi’s hand


The United States has pushed sharply to reduce revenues from Russian oil exports, which it says help fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Allowing India to resume Venezuelan purchases aligns with that effort and could support broader trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington.

India’s Russian oil imports have already fallen to their lowest level in two years, boosting the share of OPEC oil in the country’s import mix to an 11-month high as refiners tap alternative supplies.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Jan 31, 2026
