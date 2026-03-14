US offers $10 million reward for information on Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, say officials

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 14, 2026 06:00 AM IST First published on: Mar 14, 2026 at 05:44 AM IST
Trump administrationTrump administration set to receive $10 billion fee for brokering TikTok deal. (Photo: X/@RFJ_USA)

The US Department of State is offering up to $10 million for information on 10 senior Iranian officials, including Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader, and Ali Asghar Hejazi, Deputy Chief of Staff and Supreme Leader Officer.

These officials are associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has been designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 2019 for its role in terrorism and attacks on Americans.

What is the IRGC?

  • The IRGC was founded in 1979 and has gained significant influence in Iran’s foreign policy and economy.
  • It’s designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US since 2019.
  • The IRGC is prohibited from engaging in transactions with US persons.
  • Providing material support to the IRGC is a crime under US law.
  • The group has vast economic control and influence in Iranian domestic politics

In the post on X, the programme called for information on what it described as “Iranian terrorist leaders,” including Khamenei, the son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Eligible information could lead to a reward of up to $10 million,” the programme said in the message shared online.

The notice added that people who provide credible information about the officials or their networks may also be eligible for relocation assistance.

Iran US Mojtaba Khamenei Profile
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo: AP)

The public appeal said the individuals named in the post “command and direct various elements” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Washington accuses of planning and carrying out operations abroad.

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Along with Mojtaba Khamenei, the appeal listed several senior Iranian officials. These include Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, deputy chief of staff Ali Asghar Hejazi, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani.

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“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which plans, organises and executes terrorism around the world,” the banner posted by the programme said.

The Rewards for Justice programme, run by the US State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, said people with information can contact the programme through encrypted messaging applications or a secure channel on the Tor network.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the administration of US President Donald Trump increasing pressure on Iranian security and intelligence networks linked to the IRGC.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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