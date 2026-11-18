The United States National Security Agency restricted access to its campus on Tuesday night after its classified internal communications network, NSANet, suffered an outage, reported CNN. The outage follows a nationwide air traffic communications failure that grounded flights for hours and a United Airlines system outage that hit pilot applications, including crew communications and messaging.

According to an employee voicemail recording cited by CNN and a source familiar with the matter, the NSA told most of its staff to stay away and allowed only essential personnel on campus. The network is used to share classified information internally. Sources CNN spoke to said there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

The campus restriction came hours after the agency had told employees they could return to work as usual. The reason for the reversal was not clear. Earlier in the day, the NSA had staggered staff arrivals while it worked to resolve the issue.

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Why did the US security communication network suffer outage?

The agency said the disruption occurred during scheduled maintenance. Some internal systems were affected, but mission-critical capabilities remained operational, CNN reported quoting the NSA. It fiurther said its infrastructure has layers of redundancy to keep operations running during planned maintenance and unexpected events.

Restoration work was still under way and had not been completed, a source told CNN.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said the outage followed an attempt to install a software patch addressing major vulnerabilities discovered last month. Some systems did not restart as expected after the patch was applied, he said.

The vulnerabilities are in Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP), a programming language used by about 70% of the world’s websites. AI tools helped researchers exploit the flaws, prompting government agencies and companies to apply patches. The weaknesses could allow hackers to access websites and read memory that may contain sensitive information, including passwords. Clayton said there was no sign that the NSA outage or other recent technology disruptions were cyberattacks.

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. Express InfoGenIE · Global Desk · Technology A week of US outages ends at the NSA From Microsoft to the FAA to the NSA’s classified network, seven systems failed between 12 and 17 November. Tap a row to see what happened, the stated cause and the sources. 7 . . major outages in six days, from 12 to 17 November 2026. Officials say there is no evidence of a cyberattack or of a link between them. .Week at a glance .Tech .Aviation .Banking .Government . . . . Thu12 Fri13 Sat14 Sun15 Mon16 Tue17 Microsoft 365Thu 12 – Sat 14 . FAA ground stopFri 13 . WorkdayFri 13 – Sat 14 . JPMorgan ChaseMon 16 . United AirlinesMon 16 . NSA (NSANet)Tue 17 · ongoing . Apple servicesTue 17 · unclear . . Bars show when each outage was reported. Tap a row for details below. WHAT CAUSE SOURCES Thu 12 – Sat 14 Nov · Tech · What happened Microsoft 365 Outlook, Exchange Online and parts of Teams and Copilot stopped working for many users worldwide from Thursday 12 November. Service was declared restored on Saturday 14 November. Thu 12 – Sat 14 Nov · Tech · Stated cause Microsoft 365 As compiled by outage timelines: a latent software defect in Microsoft’s networking gateway servers, made worse by traffic changes and reduced server capacity. One timeline dates the underlying bug to a change made in July. Microsoft said it found no indication of malicious or cyber activity. Thu 12 – Sat 14 Nov · Tech · Sources and caveats Microsoft 365 Compiled from Wikipedia’s November 2026 outages page, Yahoo Finance and ABC-affiliate reporting. I did not find a primary Microsoft post-incident report, so the cause is as relayed by others. Fri 13 Nov · Aviation · What happened FAA ground stop The FAA halted flights nationwide in the longest stoppage in 25 years, lasting more than four hours and ending around 8:15 pm ET, per AP. Thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled. On Tuesday the FAA paused new router installations and switched off Juniper routers already in place. Fri 13 Nov · Aviation · Stated cause FAA ground stop FAA officials pointed to a newly installed router at El Dorado, Arkansas, flooding systems with data, with a Texas radar site also implicated (The Hill). Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Tuesday that investigators had recreated the circumstances but the root cause was not yet clear. Juniper told the WSJ its device appeared to work as intended. The FAA said it had no indication of a cyberattack. Trump blamed old equipment. Fri 13 Nov · Aviation · Sources and caveats FAA ground stop AP; The Hill; Yahoo Finance live updates (citing the WSJ). Root cause still under investigation as of 17 Nov. Fri 13 – Sat 14 Nov · Tech · What happened Workday The HR and payroll software provider had a disruption affecting production systems across two data centres, hitting thousands of companies. Fri 13 – Sat 14 Nov · Tech · Stated cause Workday One compiled timeline attributes it to a backup or disaster-recovery test. I could not confirm that with Workday directly. Fri 13 – Sat 14 Nov · Tech · Sources and caveats Workday Added from other outlets’ timelines; it is not in your source copy. Lightly sourced; treat the cause as unconfirmed. Mon 16 Nov · Banking · What happened JPMorgan Chase Thousands of customers reported problems with online accounts and transactions on Monday. The problem also touched customers of some other banks, per Yahoo Finance. Mon 16 Nov · Banking · Stated cause JPMorgan Chase Reported cause: a software bug in an on-premises hardware system at JPMorgan Chase caused transaction-processing delays. Officials say there is no indication of a cyberattack. Mon 16 Nov · Banking · Sources and caveats JPMorgan Chase Yahoo Finance; Wikipedia’s compiled timeline; your source copy (CNN). Resolved the same day per those compilations. Mon 16 Nov · Aviation · What happened United Airlines A software issue hit crew-facing apps, flight-planning tools and other systems needed for takeoff, delaying departures. Reports cite pilot apps, including weight-and-balance tools, per the pilots’ union. It was resolved the same day. Mon 16 Nov · Aviation · Stated cause United Airlines United has not given a cause in the reports I found. There is no indication it is related to Friday’s FAA ground stop. Mon 16 Nov · Aviation · Sources and caveats United Airlines Yahoo Finance; compiled timelines; United said its teams were working to restore systems. Your copy describes pilot apps including crew communications and messaging; reports I found stress flight-planning and weight-and-balance tools. Tue 17 Nov · Government · What happened NSA (NSANet) NSANet, the agency’s classified internal network, went down early Tuesday, per six sources cited by CNN. Non-essential staff arrived in staggered shifts under code yellow. By night the Fort Meade campus was closed to most staff under code orange. A source said restoration was ongoing but not complete. Tue 17 Nov · Government · Stated cause NSA (NSANet) NSA statement: temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance, with mission-critical capabilities still operational. The statement did not name a patch. DNI Jay Clayton (Fox Business): a patch for PHP flaws found last month left some systems unable to restart. He and the White House say there is no sign of a cyberattack or state-sponsored activity. Tue 17 Nov · Government · Sources and caveats NSA (NSANet) CNN exclusive (six sources; staffing codes from an employee voicemail and a source); AP; Fox Business. The patch link is Clayton’s account; the NSA has not confirmed it. The reason for the evening reversal was not explained. Tue 17 Nov · Tech · What happened Apple services Customers reported trouble with iCloud sign-in, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and AppleCare, with reports rising from around noon ET. Tue 17 Nov · Tech · Stated cause Apple services Apple’s status page acknowledged a sign-in issue, but the reports I found gave no cause. Tue 17 Nov · Tech · Sources and caveats Apple services Added from other outlets’ timelines; it is not in your source copy. Restoration was not confirmed at the time of writing. Inside Tuesday at Fort Meade Staffing codes come from an NSA employee voicemail and a source, per CNN. Yellow is the second-highest of three main levels. . TUESDAY MORNING · CODE YELLOW Non-emergency staff told to arrive in a staggered way; emergency personnel report as usual. . TUESDAY EVENING · CODE GREEN Employees told to report to work as scheduled, hours after staggered arrivals began. . TUESDAY NIGHT · CODE ORANGE Campus closed to most employees until further notice; essential personnel only. The reason for the reversal was not clear. The cause: who says what NSA statement Temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. Mission-critical capabilities remained operational; infrastructure has layers of redundancy. No patch or vulnerability named. Temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. Mission-critical capabilities remained operational; infrastructure has layers of redundancy. No patch or vulnerability named. DNI Jay Clayton A patch for PHP flaws found last month left some systems unable to restart. No sign of a coordinated cyberattack or state-sponsored activity. AI finds flaws faster, so more organisations are patching at once. A patch for PHP flaws found last month left some systems unable to restart. No sign of a coordinated cyberattack or state-sponsored activity. AI finds flaws faster, so more organisations are patching at once. Officials and the White House Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is no evidence the incidents are related. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said they were not cyberattacks. A White House spokesperson saw no evidence of a cyberattack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is no evidence the incidents are related. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said they were not cyberattacks. A White House spokesperson saw no evidence of a cyberattack. Sen. Mark Warner As reported, the Senate Intelligence vice chair blamed a rush to patch AI-found flaws on older systems. As reported, the Senate Intelligence vice chair blamed a rush to patch AI-found flaws on older systems. What the record shows: only the NSA outage has been tied to the patch rush, and only by Clayton. The FAA, Microsoft and Chase cite separate technical causes; United and Apple gave none in the reports I found. What the NSA outage does and doesn’t affect Not affected, per officials: the NSA’s ability to get urgent intelligence to President Trump in Asia, via backup networks; and intelligence sharing with the Five Eyes allies (US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand). Could be affected: a former senior NSA official, who called NSANet a “network of networks”, said analysis and reporting could slow while top-priority work continues. Precedent: in 2000 a technical failure downed NSA computers for nearly three days, an agency spokesperson said at the time (per CNN). The PHP flaws in brief PHP is a programming language used by about 70% of websites, per the report. Flaws found last month, with the help of AI tools, could let attackers get into websites and read memory that may hold sensitive data such as passwords. Governments and companies rushed to patch. Clayton said that rush, not an attack, is what broke the NSA systems; the NSA’s own statement does not say so. What I couldn’t confirm, and what I changed Omitted: your copy says Trump is travelling to meet Putin as well as Xi. I found sources only for Manila (ASEAN) and then China (APEC, with Xi), so Putin is left out. Added: Workday and Apple outages are not in your copy; they come from other outlets’ timelines and are lightly sourced. Open questions: whether NSANet was fully restored; why the NSA reversed from code green to code orange; and the FAA’s root cause. Statuses are as of 17–18 Nov 2026. Express InfoGenIE · Global Desk .

‘NSANet outage would not prevent critical intelligence transmission’

A current and a former US official told CNN that the NSANet outage would not prevent the government from sending urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump as he travelled in Asia aboard Air Force One. They said backup networks and other safeguards were available for secure communication. Trump was in the Philippines before a planned trip to China for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A former senior NSA official described NSANet as a “network of networks” and said a complete outage was unlikely because of the available redundancies. The disruption could affect analysis and reporting, the official said, but the agency would find a way to handle its highest-priority requirements.

An employee voicemail recording initially labelled the situation “code yellow”, the second-highest level in a three-tier system governing attendance at the NSA’s Fort Meade, Maryland, headquarters. Non-emergency staff were told to arrive at staggered times, while emergency personnel were asked to report as usual.

The message later switched to “code green”, telling employees to report as scheduled. By Tuesday night, it had changed to “code orange”, closing the campus to most personnel until further notice. It was unclear whether the network had been restored.

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NSA comms outage amid multiple tech disruptions

The NSA disruption comes amid several recent technology failures. A systems breakdown led the Federal Aviation Administration to ground flights nationwide for hours on Friday, causing thousands of delays and cancellations. The FAA traced the problem to a router in Arkansas, the CNN report said. A Microsoft outage last week disrupted access to Outlook and Teams, while thousands of Chase Bank customers reported problems with online accounts on Monday.

There is no indication that the NSA, FAA or Microsoft outages were caused by cyberattacks, US officials have insisted. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “The first thing I want to make very clear is that we have zero evidence whatsoever — we have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other.”

The NSANet outage has not affected intelligence-sharing among the Five Eyes alliance either, reported CNN, citing officials. The Five Eyes includes the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

The NSA has experienced major internal network problems before. A technical failure in 2000 knocked out agency computers for nearly three days and interrupted intelligence processing at Fort Meade, an agency spokesperson said at the time, reported CNN.