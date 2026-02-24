More than 5,000 flights cancelled as heavy snow hits US east coast, reports

A view from Irving Place looking towards Gramercy Park in the snow, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell)

More than 5,000 flights were cancelled as a major snowstorm swept across the US east coast, bringing record snowfall and power cuts, the BBC News has reported.

The storm hit on Monday, affecting millions of people from North Carolina to Maine. Parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts recorded nearly 33 inches (83cm) of snow, while New York’s Central Park saw more than 19 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

What exactly happened

The storm led to “near impossible” travel conditions in parts of New York state, citing a state agency warning.

More than 600,000 homes and businesses across the east coast lost power. New Jersey and Massachusetts were among the worst affected.

Rhode Island saw the heaviest snowfall. In Providence, 33 inches of snow fell, breaking the previous state record of 28.6 inches set in February 1978.

Cars laden with snow are parked on the side street off East 20th Street and First Avenue, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell)



“It completely smashed it,” Candice Hrencecin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston, told The New York Times. “We were just as shocked as everyone else.”

In Massachusetts, nearly 300,000 customers were without electricity. In Barnstable County, which includes Cape Cod, about 85% of customers lost power.

Where disruption was felt

Travel bans were introduced in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Later, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also announced restrictions.

“I’m issuing a travel ban on all non-essential driving in Southeastern Massachusetts and reducing the speed limit on the Pike to 40mph,” she said in an online post.

“Whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous,” she added. “If you get stuck, help will have a hard time reaching you… I strongly urge everyone to stay off the roads no matter where you live.”

Trees and a bench are laden with snow in Gramercy Park, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell)

In New York City, a travel ban brought the city to a near standstill before it was lifted at midday.

Air travel was also badly affected. According to FlightAware, more than 5,675 flights within, into or out of the US were cancelled.

The BBC reported that 98% of flights from LaGuardia Airport in New York were cancelled, along with 91% from JFK Airport. In Boston, 92% of outgoing flights from Logan International Airport were cancelled.

Newark and Philadelphia airports also reported large numbers of cancellations. Officials warned that snowfall could continue into Tuesday morning in some coastal areas.