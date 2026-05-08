US employers defy economic shock from Iran war, add a surprisingly strong 115,000 jobs

Healthcare companies added 37,000 jobs in April, while transportation and warehousing firms added 30,000. Retailers added 22,000 jobs and construction companies added 9,000. (File Photo)

America’s employers added 1.5 lakh new jobs in April, even as the Iran war disrupted oil supplies and pushed US gasoline prices. The unemployment rate held at 4.3 per cent, according to data released by the Labour Department on Friday. Economists had expected 65,000 new jobs in the region.

However, hiring slowed from March, when employers had added 1.85 lakh new jobs. Still, the labour market continued to hold steady despite higher energy costs and uncertainty around the global economy. Economists said consumer spending and business investment, especially in technology and AI, continued to support growth.

Hiring holds despite oil shock

Healthcare companies added 37,000 jobs in April, while transportation and warehousing firms added 30,000. Retailers added 22,000 jobs and construction companies added 9,000.