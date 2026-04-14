Trump tips DoorDash driver $100 for delivering McDonald’s to Oval Office promote his ‘no tax on tips’ policy

President Donald Trump speaks to Sharon Simmons, a Dasher from Arkansas, who delivered him two bags of McDonald's food outside the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump used a McDonald’s delivery to the Oval Office to promote his “no tax on tips” policy, turning a routine order into a brief media moment.

A DoorDash driver, Sharon Simmons, delivered two bags of food as reporters gathered outside. “I have a DoorDash order for you, Mr President,” she said. Trump, holding up the order, joked, “This doesn’t look staged, does it?”.

WATCH IN FULL: @POTUS receives a @DoorDash delivery to the Oval Office.



"I have your @DoorDash order for you, Mr. President!" pic.twitter.com/lwFHbHmYVk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 13, 2026

Trump said he arranged the delivery after hearing Simmons had benefited from the policy. “I heard you picked up an extra $11,000 because the tax bill was so big,” he said, describing the measure as part of a wider tax law.

Policy focus

The “no tax on tips” provision allows some workers in tip-based jobs to deduct part of their tips from federal income tax for a limited period. It was introduced during Trump’s campaign and later passed by Republicans as part of a broader package.

Simmons said the policy had helped her keep more of her earnings. “It’s fantastic,” she said, adding that she was there to represent delivery workers.

Sharon Simmons, with DoorDash, delivers McDonald’s to President Donald Trump outside the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

Trump asked her about its impact, calling it “something special”, and invited her to stand with him during questions from reporters.

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During the exchange, Trump also took questions on other issues, including the Iran conflict and his recent remarks about Pope Leo XIV.

At one point, Trump asked Simmons about her voting choice. “Maybe,” she replied. When asked if the White House tips well, she hesitated before answering, “Yes, very,” after Trump handed her cash.

When asked about broader political topics, Simmons declined to comment. “I’m here about no tax on tips,” she said.

The event was part of efforts by the White House to highlight the policy ahead of the tax filing deadline, as wider issues such as the Iran conflict continue to dominate attention.