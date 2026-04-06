‘An Easter Miracle’: Trump invokes religious rhetoric in praise of Iran rescue, drawing criticism

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump and senior US officials described the rescue of an American airman in Iran as an “Easter miracle” on Sunday, linking the military operation to religious language, according to Reuters.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump said, “The rescue was an Easter miracle,” a message echoed by members of his cabinet after the operation.

In a separate social media post, Trump combined religious phrasing with threats of military action, warning Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face consequences. He ended the message with the phrase “Praise be to Allah”.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also referred to Easter, saying on X: “The Easter miracle is considered the greatest victory in history. And so, it is fitting on this holiest of Christian days that a brave American warrior was rescued from behind enemy lines.”

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted Trump’s message and wrote “God is good” on his personal account. Axios reported that the same phrase was used by the rescued airman over the radio after ejecting from his aircraft.

God is good. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 5, 2026

Criticism over faith and policy

The use of religious language in connection with military action drew criticism from political figures and advocacy groups.

Republican former representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on X that the approach did not reflect Christian values, arguing that leaders should focus on peace rather than escalation. She said the teachings of Jesus emphasise forgiveness and love, including towards enemies.

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026

Also read How US special forces pulled off ‘daring’ operation to rescue American airman in Iran

The Council on American-Islamic Relations criticised Trump’s comments, saying his remarks were “reckless and dangerous”. It said the use of “Praise be to Allah” alongside threats showed a willingness to use religious language in a way that disrespects Muslims.

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Chuck Schumer, a senior Senate Democrat, said: “The president of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media … He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better.”

Last month, a group of Democratic lawmakers asked the Pentagon’s inspector general, Platte Moring, to investigate reports that some officials had justified the Iran war using “biblical end-time prophecies”.

In a letter, they wrote: “We must ensure that military operations are guided by facts and the law, not end-times prophecy and extreme religious beliefs.”

Trump has previously linked his political role to faith, saying at his 2025 inauguration that he believed God saved him from an assassination attempt during the 2024 campaign “for a reason”.

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Iran’s leadership also uses religious language in its messaging, often describing the United States as the “Great Satan” and referring to fallen fighters as martyrs.