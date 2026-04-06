‘An Easter Miracle’: Trump invokes religious rhetoric in praise of Iran rescue, drawing criticism

Trump has previously linked his political role to faith, saying at his 2025 inauguration that he believed God saved him from an assassination attempt during the 2024 campaign “for a reason”.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 6, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Apr 6, 2026 at 05:22 AM IST
Trump Iran USPresident Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump and senior US officials described the rescue of an American airman in Iran as an “Easter miracle” on Sunday, linking the military operation to religious language, according to Reuters.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump said, “The rescue was an Easter miracle,” a message echoed by members of his cabinet after the operation.

In a separate social media post, Trump combined religious phrasing with threats of military action, warning Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face consequences. He ended the message with the phrase “Praise be to Allah”.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also referred to Easter, saying on X: “The Easter miracle is considered the greatest victory in history. And so, it is fitting on this holiest of Christian days that a brave American warrior was rescued from behind enemy lines.”

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted Trump’s message and wrote “God is good” on his personal account. Axios reported that the same phrase was used by the rescued airman over the radio after ejecting from his aircraft.

Criticism over faith and policy

The use of religious language in connection with military action drew criticism from political figures and advocacy groups.

Republican former representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on X that the approach did not reflect Christian values, arguing that leaders should focus on peace rather than escalation. She said the teachings of Jesus emphasise forgiveness and love, including towards enemies.

Also read How US special forces pulled off ‘daring’ operation to rescue American airman in Iran

The Council on American-Islamic Relations criticised Trump’s comments, saying his remarks were “reckless and dangerous”. It said the use of “Praise be to Allah” alongside threats showed a willingness to use religious language in a way that disrespects Muslims.

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Chuck Schumer, a senior Senate Democrat, said: “The president of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media … He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better.”

Last month, a group of Democratic lawmakers asked the Pentagon’s inspector general, Platte Moring, to investigate reports that some officials had justified the Iran war using “biblical end-time prophecies”.

In a letter, they wrote: “We must ensure that military operations are guided by facts and the law, not end-times prophecy and extreme religious beliefs.”

Trump has previously linked his political role to faith, saying at his 2025 inauguration that he believed God saved him from an assassination attempt during the 2024 campaign “for a reason”.

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Iran’s leadership also uses religious language in its messaging, often describing the United States as the “Great Satan” and referring to fallen fighters as martyrs.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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