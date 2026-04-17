‘Not sure’ ceasefire needs extension: Trump says ‘fighting resumes’ if Iran deal fails

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran may not need to be extended but added that a decision would depend on how talks progress.

“I don’t know that we’ll have to. Ideally, we wouldn’t, but if I needed to, I would,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

President Trump says he's "not sure" the U.S. will need to extend the ceasefire with Iran, telling reporters the next in-person negotiations “may be over the weekend.”



But if the U.S. and Iran can't reach a deal before it expires, he suggested the war would continue. "I would… pic.twitter.com/NzEwUCSlat — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 16, 2026

The ceasefire is set to expire next week. Trump said he believes an extension may not be required. “I’m not sure it needs to be extended. Iran wants to make a deal, and we’re dealing very nicely with them,” he said.

He also warned that if talks fail, hostilities could restart. “If there’s no deal, fighting resumes,” he said.

Trump said the next round of negotiations between the United States and Iran could take place soon. “Probably, maybe over the weekend,” he said.

On the possibility of travelling to Pakistan, where earlier talks were held, Trump said he was open to the idea. “I would go to Pakistan. If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” he said.

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He added that there are no plans at present to lift the blockade on Iranian ports. “We’re doing very well with the blockade. It’s very routine for us,” Trump said.