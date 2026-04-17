‘Not sure’ ceasefire needs extension: Trump says ‘fighting resumes’ if Iran deal fails

On the possibility of travelling to Pakistan, where earlier talks were held, Trump said he was open to the idea.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 17, 2026 11:47 AM IST First published on: Apr 17, 2026 at 07:14 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran may not need to be extended but added that a decision would depend on how talks progress.

“I don’t know that we’ll have to. Ideally, we wouldn’t, but if I needed to, I would,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

The ceasefire is set to expire next week. Trump said he believes an extension may not be required. “I’m not sure it needs to be extended. Iran wants to make a deal, and we’re dealing very nicely with them,” he said.

He also warned that if talks fail, hostilities could restart. “If there’s no deal, fighting resumes,” he said.

Trump said the next round of negotiations between the United States and Iran could take place soon. “Probably, maybe over the weekend,” he said.

On the possibility of travelling to Pakistan, where earlier talks were held, Trump said he was open to the idea. “I would go to Pakistan. If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” he said.

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He added that there are no plans at present to lift the blockade on Iranian ports. “We’re doing very well with the blockade. It’s very routine for us,” Trump said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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