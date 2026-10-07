Tropical Storm Isaias may become first 2026 Atlantic hurricane; Florida declares emergency

Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday and is forecast to become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, threatening the US Gulf Coast later this week, as Florida has declared a state of emergency in 25 counties.

Isaias formed early on Wednesday over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and was moving toward the US Gulf Coast, where forecasters warned of potentially dangerous winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall later this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 4 am CDT advisory, Isaias was about 285 miles (460 km) west of Progreso, Mexico, and about 580 miles (935 km) southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) and was moving east-northeast at 8 mph (13 km/h).

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The NHC said Isaias is expected to strengthen rapidly over the next couple of days and become a hurricane by Thursday. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect as of the latest advisory, but officials along the northern Gulf Coast were urged to closely monitor the storm.

Florida declares state of emergency in 25 counties

According to an AP report, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Tuesday declaring a state of emergency in 25 counties in preparation for the storm, which was still known as Tropical Depression Nine at the time.

The order covers counties across the Panhandle and Big Bend regions, including Baker, Bay, Calhoun, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Walton, Wakulla and Washington.

According to the governor’s office, the declaration allows the Florida Division of Emergency Management to stage resources ahead of possible impacts. Officials said supplies and equipment being positioned include generators, fuel, flood barriers, drinking water, shelf-stable meals, tarps and sandbags, with resources being staged in Tallahassee and the Santa Rosa area.

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DeSantis urged residents in the affected counties to use the time to make disaster plans and ensure their hurricane supply kits are stocked.

Isaias could reach Gulf Coast as a hurricane

The precise location of Isaias’ eventual US landfall remains uncertain.

The NHC’s latest forecast has the storm continuing east-northeastward on Wednesday before turning toward the northeast and north on Thursday and Friday. The storm is expected to pass north of the Yucatan Peninsula before approaching the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Earlier forecasts placed the potential landfall zone broadly between southeastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. That means communities along a substantial stretch of the northern Gulf Coast could experience effects even if the storm’s centre ultimately comes ashore somewhere else.

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The NHC warned that Isaias could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated totals of up to 10 inches, from far southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle from Friday through the weekend. Parts of the wider Southeast could receive another 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher totals possible as far north as the Tennessee Valley and the Carolinas.

The rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, as well as isolated river flooding.

The storm is also expected to generate dangerous surf and rip currents as swells move northward toward the Gulf Coast later in the week, according to the hurricane centre.

A late and unusually quiet Atlantic hurricane season

Isaias is arriving unusually late in the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

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The NHC’s season summary showed that, as of October 7, the Atlantic had recorded nine named storms but no hurricanes. The basin’s accumulated cyclone energy was also running well below the 1991-2020 average.

The quiet season has been linked by forecasters to the influence of El Niño, which can suppress Atlantic hurricane activity by increasing wind shear and otherwise creating less favourable conditions for tropical cyclone development.

Isaias would become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season if it reaches hurricane strength, as currently forecast. CBS News likewise reported that the storm would be the basin’s first hurricane of the season if it strengthens as expected.

Despite the relatively quiet season so far, officials are urging residents not to treat the late arrival of the first hurricane threat as a reason to delay preparations.