US tightens birth tourism rules: What Indians travelling for childbirth should know

Under the proposed guidance by the State Department, parents or legal guardians of children could be asked to submit legal documents like a valid US passport. (Photo: AI-generated image)

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced new visa restrictions targeting nationals who facilitate commercial “birth tourism”, escalating the Trump administration’s crackdown on programmes wherein foreign nationals travel to the United States to give birth so that their children can receive American citizenship.

The visa restriction policy, announced by the State Department on Wednesday, insists on targeting owners and operators of birth tourism networks, visa “fixers” who coach applicants to commit fraud, foreign medical providers who knowingly facilitate such travel and the fraudulent use of the Medicaid system, and other individuals who support the practice.

The recent visa crackdown on commercial “birth tourism” is being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The State Department added that certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions.