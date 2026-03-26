Trump on Iran-US war: ‘Iranians are lousy fighters but great negotiators’ | Top quotes from president’s presser

US President Donald Trump said ⁠on ​Thursday ​that the ​Iranians ⁠are great negotiators, but ‌that he is not ⁠sure ⁠he is willing ⁠to ‌make ​a ‌deal with ‌them ​to end ​the ​war. The US president was addressing news conference from the White House on the US-Israel war against Iran.

Top quotes from Donald Trump’s address:

“They (Iran) are begging to make a deal, not me. And everybody who saw what’s happened over there knows why.”

— Trump pushing back on reports that Iran isn’t engaged in peace talks. “I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that. I don’t know if we’re willing to do that.”

— Trump expressing uncertainty over agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran. “We are absolutely obliterating Iran. They’re defeated, they’re not making a comeback. They now have a chance to make a deal, but that’s up to them.” — Trump claiming a decisive upper hand in the conflict. “We’re crushing the missiles and drone stockpiles, destroying their defence industrial base, we’ve wiped out their navy, their air force completely, and wiped out a large percentage of their missiles, and 90 percent of their launchers.” — Trump outlining what he described as the scale of military damage inflicted on Iran. “I say they’re lousy fighters but great negotiators.” — Trump’s blunt characterisation of Iran’s leadership, while also calling them “not fools” and “very smart in a certain way.” “We are way ahead of schedule.” — Trump claiming the war is progressing faster than the originally projected four-to-six week timeline. “Never forget this very important time.” — Trump’s cryptic warning, interpreted as an ominous signal about NATO’s future.

Iran and US harden positions as Tehran tightens grip on Strait of Hormuz

Trump’s press briefing comes even as Iran and the United States appeared at an impasse Thursday, with each side hardening its position over talks and setting the stage for another potential escalation in the Middle East war. Thousands more US troops neared the region, while Tehran tightened its grip on the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Sirens over Israel warned of barrages of incoming Iranian missiles, and Gulf nations worked to intercept fire. Heavy strikes were reported in Iran’s capital and other cities. In a war that appears defined by who can take the most pain, the US has offered shifting but ambitious objectives, including ensuring Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes are no longer a threat and ending Tehran’s support for armed groups in the region. Washington at one point also pushed for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy.

While the US-Israeli campaign has hit Iran’s military and government hard, killing top leaders and striking scores of targets, Iran continues to fire missiles and there is no sign of an uprising against the government.

For Iran’s leadership, by contrast, merely outlasting the onslaught could be seen as victory. It may be hoping to get the US to back down by roiling the world economy with its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz — raising prices at the pump for drivers, prices in the grocery store for families and costs for businesses the world over.

President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed the US has presented a 15-point “action list” to Iran, delivered through Pakistan as a framework for a possible peace deal.“If we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point, with no good alternatives for them other than more death and destruction … We have strong signs that this is a possibility, and if a deal happens, it will be great for the country, for Iran and the entire region and the world at large.”

(With inputs from agencies)