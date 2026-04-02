Trump’s oil power play: US President’s suggestion to allies — buy US oil and ‘grab Hormuz’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that under his leadership, the United States has become the number one producer of oil and gas on the planet, without even accounting for the millions of barrels it is receiving from Venezuela.

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“Because of our ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ program, America has plenty of gas… Under my leadership, we are the number one producer of oil and gas on the planet, without even discussing the millions of barrels that we’re getting from Venezuela,” Trump said during his address to the nation.

Trump also said that the US is producing more oil and gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined. “Because of the Trump administration’s policies, we produce more oil and gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined… and that number will soon be substantially higher. There’s no country like us anywhere in the world, and we’re in great shape for the future.”