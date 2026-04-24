How the war in West Asia wiped out half of America’s key missiles

The Centcom fired up to 1,200 Patriot missiles, and the US produced 600 of these interceptors in all of 2025. (File Photo)

The war in West Asia has severely dented the US’s weapons stockpile, wiping out nearly half of some of its key munitions, the New York Times reported.

The report comes at a time when US President Donald Trump’s administration faces headwinds in increasing the defence budget, and the US military industrial complex confronts an uphill task in upscaling production as demand outpaces output.

The war has also cost the Pentagon between $28 billion and $35 billion – under $1 billion a day, NYT reported, citing two independent groups. In the first two days alone, the military used $5.6 billion of munitions.

The US military has used up about 1,100 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) missiles, leaving about 1,500 in the inventory. These missiles have a range of roughly 600 miles and cost roughly $1.1 million apiece.

The US Central Command has also used up 1,200 Patriot missiles. To put this into perspective, the US produced 600 of these interceptors in all of 2025, costing more than $4 million each.

The CENTCOM has fired over 1,000 units of its flagship Tomahawk cruise missiles – roughly 10 times the number the US buys each year for $2.5 million per unit. There are 3,000 of these long-range cruise missiles left in storage.

The US has fired off more than 1,000 Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) and Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) ground-based missiles.

The US forces struck more than 13,000 targets in Iran, War Secretary Pete Hegseth notified earlier. The attacks have mostly focused on the Islamic Republic’s military assets, especially its ballistic missiles and their supply chains. However, the numbers do not include the number of munitions used to hit each target.